Providers Offering Video Calls Decreases Exposure for Other Patients – Up News Info Detroit

(DETROIT Up News Info) – IIf you get sick or want to go to the doctor without the hassle of going, many providers now offer virtual visits.

It is as simple as a video chat with your doctor or provider.

Doctors at West Family Medicine in Kalamazoo say that if you have mild symptoms, such as a sore throat, it is best to schedule a virtual visit.

The visit is not only faster for you, but also safer for others in the doctor's office.

Hospitals and healthcare providers that offer online visits say to be mindful of wait times and schedule early if you have questions.

