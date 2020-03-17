Priyanka Chopra asks fans to trust credible sources for information on coronavirus

While the world is going crazy with the ways and means of dealing with the deadly pandemic, the coronavirus, there is also a lot of information being transmitted about the disease and the necessary precautions. Nevertheless, Amidst all the necessary information, many unreliable sources on social media are spreading fake news and details that add to panic and confusion. Priyanka Chopra, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, turned to social media to raise awareness of the same.

Global icon Priyanka urged his followers to trust UNICEF and wrote: “Misinformation during a health crisis can leave us unprotected, spreading fear and panic. Knowing the facts is key to protecting yourself and your family. Visit the @UNICEF website for reliable information on how to talk to children about #coronavirus. ”

Priyanka also shared how she is spending her time indoors in the middle of the outbreak, posting photos with her dog on her lap, Priyanka had captioned the post as: "Staying home during this time is safest. @Ginothegerman hugging mom does is much better. " Congratulations to you PeeCee, for always leading from the front!

