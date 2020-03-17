Presley Gerber's parents think his tattoos on his face are a "cry for help,quot;

Presley Gerber He's making things clear in his recent Instagram post.
On Tuesday, the 20-year-old model showed the new ink on her face with her followers on social networks. He appeared to have the Los Angeles Dodgers logo tattooed inside a star, which was drawn on his left cheek.
For those who don't know, Presley has already tattooed his face with the word "Misunderstood," which is written on his right cheek. It premiered in early February of this year.
However, the son of Cindy Crawford Y Rande Gerber He wants everyone to know that his second tattoo was fake.
"It was a filter hahaha …" began his Instagram story caption on Tuesday night, along with a photo of himself. "I also don't want to be a hood,quot; if you don't know me (sic).
"Easy, I'm grateful," he added. "If I wanted to, I could be posting money n s – t but I don't STFU please or delete my stressful gram (sic)."
Despite talking about her fake tattoo, a source tells E! News Presley's parents are concerned about his recent actions.
"It is difficult for them to see and it has caused great concern. They know that these statements are a kind of cry for attention or help," shared the source about the distress of Cindy and Rande. "But Presley is an adult and is finding his place."
"In a perfect world, this is not the way they would choose to have him express himself. But they feel they have to be there for him and support him as much as possible," the source continued. "They want him to be happy and who he is. It is a painful and difficult process, but they love him and are always there to help him."
The source also said that Presley "doesn't know what he wants to do or who he wants to be," which has also been a challenge for the family.
"He doesn't know where it fits," the source explained. "He is going through something and wants to do things his own way without anyone telling him what to do or how to be."
Last month, a separate source shared the same sentiments after Presley debuted her first face tattoo.
"Cindy and Rande are definitely concerned about their son. They really want to make sure he is okay," the informant said at the time, adding that "they have been trying to get help from Presley since his DUI last year."
"It just fell off the beaten track. It has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious," the source continued. "They want to make sure he is in a good state of mind and they are monitoring him closely."
Right now Cindy, Rande or (sister) Kaia Gerber I have not commented on Presley's latest actions.
