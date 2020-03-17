Presley Gerber's parents think his tattoos on his face are a "cry for help,quot;

Presley Gerber He's making things clear in his recent Instagram post.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old model showed the new ink on her face with her followers on social networks. He appeared to have the Los Angeles Dodgers logo tattooed inside a star, which was drawn on his left cheek.

For those who don't know, Presley has already tattooed his face with the word "Misunderstood," which is written on his right cheek. It premiered in early February of this year.

However, the son of Cindy Crawford Y Rande Gerber He wants everyone to know that his second tattoo was fake.

"It was a filter hahaha …" began his Instagram story caption on Tuesday night, along with a photo of himself. "I also don't want to be a hood,quot; if you don't know me (sic).

"Easy, I'm grateful," he added. "If I wanted to, I could be posting money n s – t but I don't STFU please or delete my stressful gram (sic)."