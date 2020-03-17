Presley Gerber presents his second massive face tattoo

Presley Gerber It has some new ink.

On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got another tattoo on his face and premiered his new ink on Instagram. In this age, Cindy Crawford Y Rande GerberHer son's son had the Los Angeles Dodgers logo tattooed inside a star on his left cheek.

%MINIFYHTML4bcd143975ac00fac51541907f9e655811% %MINIFYHTML4bcd143975ac00fac51541907f9e655812%

"Daltonic," the young star captioned her post, where she can be seen showing off her new tattoo in a black and white selfie. Also visible in the post is his first tattoo on his face, which says "Misunderstood,quot; on his right cheek.

In February, Presley almost broke the Internet with the unexpected tattoo. He recruited famous tattoo artists Jonathan "JonBoy,quot; Valena to help realize your idea and document the painful process on social media. "Thanks buddy," he wrote on Instagram. Teasing the tattoo placement, JonBoy replied, "Sorry mom."

Since painting her famous face, the model has come under fire from her followers, who quickly voiced their disapproval in the comment section.