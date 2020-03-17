Presley Gerber presents his second massive face tattoo

Presley Gerber It has some new ink.
On Tuesday, the 20-year-old revealed that he got another tattoo on his face and premiered his new ink on Instagram. In this age, Cindy Crawford Y Rande GerberHer son's son had the Los Angeles Dodgers logo tattooed inside a star on his left cheek.
"Daltonic," the young star captioned her post, where she can be seen showing off her new tattoo in a black and white selfie. Also visible in the post is his first tattoo on his face, which says "Misunderstood,quot; on his right cheek.
In February, Presley almost broke the Internet with the unexpected tattoo. He recruited famous tattoo artists Jonathan "JonBoy,quot; Valena to help realize your idea and document the painful process on social media. "Thanks buddy," he wrote on Instagram. Teasing the tattoo placement, JonBoy replied, "Sorry mom."
Since painting her famous face, the model has come under fire from her followers, who quickly voiced their disapproval in the comment section.
Just last week, he addressed his negative comments on his Instagram Stories, saying, "Most and many people can do facelifts, change gender, lip injections etc. and it is offensive to say something today, but I understand a little tattoo on my face and now people love to hate me … mmm?
He also faced criticism shortly after getting the tattoo on candid Instagram Live. "I just wanted to come here and think, if anyone has something to tell me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or something," he said. "I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come tell me to my face."
According to Page sixHe reportedly told viewers, "If I thought this would ruin my face or I didn't want to, I wouldn't have. I think it's pretty obvious."
After revealing her new ink, neither Cindy, Rande nor her sister Kaia Gerber has publicly commented on Presley's tattoos, but a source close to the family told E! News that the supermodel and the Tequila magnate are "definitely concerned about their son,quot; and "really want to make sure he is well."
"It just fell off the beaten track. It has been in treatment before but they are pushing for something more serious," the source shared with E! News, noting that they have wanted to get help from Presley since his 2019 DUI. "They want to make sure he is in a good state of mind and are being closely watched."
%MINIFYHTML4bcd143975ac00fac51541907f9e655813%