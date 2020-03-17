Presley Gerber gets another tattoo on her face: what does Cindy Crawford think?

%MINIFYHTML0883dc19f152e283f588ffafead8977d11% %MINIFYHTML0883dc19f152e283f588ffafead8977d12%

Presley Gerber doesn't care what other people think about her face tattoos, but what does her mother, supermodel Cindy Crawford, think? That's the question many ask after Presley showed off another facial tattoo on her Instagram account. Presley made headlines when he tattooed the word "misunderstood,quot; under his eye. The ink appeared around the same time that her younger sister and model partner Kaia Gerber was involved with Pete Davidson. Reports emerged that Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber were desperately concerned about Kaia as she seemed to be taking on more than any 18-year-old should have with Major Davidson, who has had a history of anxiety-related problems with Kaia. substance abuse.

After reports emerged that Cindy and Rande successfully communicated with Kaia (who some said was so in love that she was ready to have Pete's baby!) It seemed like Presley started making headlines for rebelling against Cindy and Rande's upbringing. Although Kaia had just turned 18, Presley is 20 and able to make her own decisions, including tattooing her face, scalp, or entire body if she wishes.

It seemed that social media was more concerned with Presley's tattoos for two reasons. First, many have stated that they think the model is too handsome to tattoo their face and wonder what impact tattoos will have on her modeling career. Second, people don't seem to understand their choice in facial tattoos. Since Presley tattooed the word "misunderstanding," many felt that there was an underlying reason for the choice of the word, and some wondered if he had underlying mental or emotional health issues.

There's not a lot for people to read in Presley's second face tattoo, as it's the Los Angeles Dodgers logo inside a star. You can see a photo of Presley showing off her new facial tattoo below.

Now some wonder what Cindy Crawford really thinks about her son and his ink. After things seem to be settled with Kai, some claim she is worried about her older son.

What you think? At 20 years old, do you think Presley's parents should worry about his tattoos on his face?



