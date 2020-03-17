President who works with supermarket chains asks them to keep supplies, people don't buy as much – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT Up News Info) – President Trump says he is also working with major supermarket chains to keep shelves stocked during the outbreak.

They include companies like whole foods, Walmart, Costco, and Target.

%MINIFYHTML7f1314e12d3ff52300506cbcb051008511% %MINIFYHTML7f1314e12d3ff52300506cbcb051008512%

The president is asking them to keep supplies on the move and for all Americans to stay calm and not buy as much.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.