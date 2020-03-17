President Donald Trump announces that guidelines to combat coronavirus are in effect for 15 days, but the virus could persist until July or August

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, addresses the nation once again. He said the guidelines for fighting the coronavirus are in effect for 15 days, but that the new virus could lurk until July or even August. Check out the videos below.

Someone said, ‘Walt Disney closed today 😩 This is how I know it's real. Orlando is one of the top tourist destinations in the US. And finally decided to line up: we never closed! Not even for minor hurricanes 😭 ’

One commenter wrote, "I don't like it. But we have to do what we have to do. 'Prayers,' and someone else referred to the fact that there were more than ten people where Trump was during his speech, and he was just saying that such Meetings should be avoided: "While meeting more than 10 in the same room." & # 39;

Another commenter said: vi I saw him talk about this, he said the guidelines are in place for 15 days to try to contain the virus and work to stop the spread. However, the virus can remain until July, possibly August. People are always misinterpreting things. "

A follower replied: ‘Already in front of you, the comments section only shows that people quickly succumb to panic and fear rather than investigate. I'm not saying this is not serious. You know what I mean, thanks! 🙏🏽 ’

Someone else posted this: ‘If you are reading this, release the shoulders from the ears … open the jaw … and remove the tongue from the palate. Physically we tend to cling to stress in less noticeable ways … RELAX. "

A follower was very suspicious and said, "So somehow a cure or relief will be available just 3 months before the vote,quot; is slated to start … Oh AiGhT🥴 "

Someone else said: ‘Honestly, are you trying to show that you can protect us from the virus? So people may think you're a good president and vote for you again? "

Ad

What do you think of these guidelines?



Post views:

0 0