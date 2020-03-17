Porsha Williams hints at the fact that Donald Trump is sick: watch the video he analyzes

Porsha Williams has just hinted at the fact that President Donald Trump could be ill. You may be aware of the fact that you have already been tested for the new coronavirus, and the results were reportedly negative.

Check out the video Porsha shared on her social media account and what fans have to say about her thoughts:

"It sounds sick to me … Or is it just me?" Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘Those words were super hard for him to say! Fight to be human ", and another follower published this:" But everyone is in the supermarket ".

Someone else said: ‘Do you know more? All leaders have this terrifying face as they deliver a speech. I think they know more. "

A follower said, "I wish I didn't have to read. Isn't he the president and should he know about the things he wants to talk about?

Someone else said: ‘Oh please. It's 2020. No one literally listens or stays home. Until everyone has children and understands the severity of this emergency. No one will listen, "and another follower said," It has to say specifically Atlanta and New Orleans. "

Another follower said, "It's real! Idris Elba just released a positive. These kids on Florida spring break simply refuse to let anything stop their vacation. So far, 19 cases have been detected in that state. #Smdh, "and someone else freaked out:" The next thing you know, the whole country will be blocked. "

A follower posted this: ‘I recommend ok, but what if we don't? In addition to the possibility of catching him, of course. "

Apart from this, Porsha also believes that it is better to stay home as much as possible these days. She shared an important recommendation and provoked various reactions from her fans.

"Please try to stay home with your loved ones if you can❤️🙏🏾 Be careful and know that God supports us!" Porsha captioned her post.

Porsha fans are doing the same these days.



