Pop singer Bebe Rexha: & # 39; A friend of a friend had died of coronavirus !! & # 39;

Pop singer Bebe Rexha is urging her fans to take the coronavirus more seriously, claiming that a "friend of a friend,quot; has died from the virus.

"This is NOT a Joke. A friend of a friend just died of a crown at the age of 45," he wrote. "STAY INSIDE YOUR F * CKIN HOME AND DO YOUR CIVIC SERVICE. PLEASE."

Then he posted a message to the government.

"The US government should suspend rent payments, mortgage payments, and utility payments at least until the coronavirus is under control," Rexha continued. "Millions of Americans are concerned about keeping their jobs and their homes rather than staying safe. @RealDonaldTrump."

There have been at least 85 deaths in the US. USA Since the spread of the coronavirus and more than 7,000 deaths worldwide. More than 4,600 people in the United States have tested positive for the disease.

Check out Bebe Rexha's urgent tweets below.