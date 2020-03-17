Poll workers stay home en masse, hampering US elections | USA News

The new coronavirus hampered efforts by voters in the United States to get to the polls in some states on Tuesday when the global pandemic left the Democratic presidential primaries consumed by uncertainty.

Leaders in Ohio canceled their primary just hours before the polls opened, citing the need to fight the virus. Voting moved forward in Florida, Illinois, and Arizona, but challenges arose as some poll workers didn't show up, and those who did, tried to create distance between voters to meet new health guidelines that limited large gatherings.

Also Tuesday, Maryland became the fifth state to announce that it would postpone its primary election. Voting, originally scheduled for late April, will now take place in late June.

Plus:

In Florida, the Palm Beach County Elections Department said many workers did not show up in at least five places. The county had 800 volunteers return on Monday, with only 100 new volunteers volunteering to take its place.

In Illinois, Cook County Clerk Karen A Yarbrough encouraged poll workers to mark floor space at polling places to keep voters at a safe distance and prevent the spread of the virus.

The secretary's office encourages #Election day poll workers to #MarkTheFloor in 6-foot increments with your blue painter's tape to remind voters to practice social distancing. It is our job to ensure the safety of those around us as we perform our civic duty today. pic.twitter.com/QXmBCskCQH – Karen A. Yarbrough (@cookcountyclerk) March 17, 2020

Yarbrough said that shortly after the polls opened, however, he had not heard of any problems at the county's polling places and hoped "things would turn out well,quot; on Tuesday.

However, in a call to reporters later in the morning, election officials in Chicago said turnout in that city was extremely low, about a quarter of what they would normally expect.

Since New York City postponed its primary elections for mayors on September 11, 2001, the attacks have been interrupted in an election of such high profile and scope. That was especially true in Ohio, where Governor Mike DeWine initially asked a court to delay the vote. When a judge refused to do so, the state's director of health declared a health emergency that prevented the opening of the polls.

The decision was a reminder that the most elementary act of American democracy, the vote, will be severely tested on Tuesday, as several states hold presidential primary elections while also facing the effect of a global pandemic. The contests unfold as the effect of the virus becomes more tangible with the closure of schools across the country, the closure of workers in their homes, and restaurants and bars.

In the run-up to the elections, campaigns spent Monday reviewing data and speaking with contacts on the ground to assess the effect of the coronavirus on turnout. Former Vice President Joe Biden is moving closer to securing the Democratic presidential nomination, but could face a setback if the older voters who tend to support him don't show up. Meanwhile, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders cannot afford to lose the support of young voters who have been his most loyal supporters.

The riot has left the campaign in a state of suspended animation. In-person demonstrations have been replaced by sometimes uncomfortable virtual events.

Sanders, the last Democrat to stand between Biden and the nomination, does not plan to withdraw. His campaign seemed to have nowhere to go after a big loss last week in Michigan, and another blow fell on Monday night when Biden was declared the primary winner in Washington state, giving him victories in five of the six states that voted on March 10. However, top Sanders advisers see no downside to staying in the race as they assess how the next few days and weeks will unfold.

Democratic presidential candidates Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden at a debate in Washington, DC (Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

"I don't have to tell anyone that we are living in a very strange and unprecedented moment in our country's history," Sanders said during a virtual rally on Monday, urging supporters that it is time to "rethink our value system. " , rethink many of the systems with which we operate. "

Still, Sanders faces an increasingly difficult path to nomination. About half of the delegates to the Democratic primary have already been awarded, and if Biden has another great night on Tuesday, he will have an already large and perhaps insurmountable lead. Sanders is following Biden for more than 150 delegates nationwide, which means he would need to win more than 57 percent of those who have not yet been assigned to obtain the Democratic nomination.

Biden's campaign is trying not to appear presumptuous about his prospects at this delicate time. Still, the former vice president is making moves to attract more voters to his campaign, including his announcement during the debate that he would choose a woman as a running mate.

Biden appeared to focus on winning the nomination Monday as he encouraged voters at a town hall on the phone to participate in Tuesday's primaries but to do so safely.

Joining him was former Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, who served during President Barack Obama's second term. Murthy encouraged voters at high risk of contracting coronavirus to vote by mail or use curbside voting, if available, but also explained the precautions that election officials plan in Tuesday's primary states.

The next few weeks will present additional uncertainties. After Tuesday, the campaign would move to Georgia next week, but officials there have already postponed their Democratic primary elections until May 19. That means the vote is not scheduled again until March 29 in Puerto Rico, and island officials are also seeking a delay.

Meanwhile, the first week of April would have featured Louisiana, but his decision to delay the primaries until June 20 leaves only the primaries in Alaska and Hawaii and the assemblies in Wyoming until April 4.

Voting rights groups have advocated that the next election be postponed, or that states that have it on schedule adopt more electoral rules for vote by mail and absentee voting so that people do not have to choose between running for a vote. polling place and put your health at risk.

But Mustafa Tameez, a Democratic strategist with ties to many of the party's top donors, noted that Americans voted during World War I and II.

"There should be no circumstance where we say, due to a crisis, regardless of the crisis, that we stop our electoral government," said Tameez.