Police search for a driver who hit and fled and killed a man on a scooter – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who ran into a 28-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle and then fled.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Police said Enrique Ortiz was traveling north on 2600 Matilda Street on March 14 when he committed the hit.

If anyone has information that may lead to Ortiz's arrest, please contact Detective J. Massey # 8465 at 214-671-0012, or Detective E. Knight at 214-671-0020.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $ 5,000 for information called Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest and prosecution for this felony and other felonies. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.