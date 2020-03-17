Police search for a driver who hit and fled and killed a man on a scooter – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Police search for a driver who hit and fled and killed a...

Police search for a driver who hit and fled and killed a man on a scooter

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who ran into a 28-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle and then fled.

The victim later died from his injuries.

Enrique Ortiz (credit: Dallas Police Department)

Police said Enrique Ortiz was traveling north on 2600 Matilda Street on March 14 when he committed the hit.

If anyone has information that may lead to Ortiz's arrest, please contact Detective J. Massey # 8465 at 214-671-0012, or Detective E. Knight at 214-671-0020.

Additionally, Crime Stoppers will pay up to $ 5,000 for information called Crime Stoppers leading to the arrest and prosecution for this felony and other felonies. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373-TIPS, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

