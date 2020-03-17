Police: School bus driver arrested at fatal Brooklyn Park Hit & Run – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police in Brooklyn Park say they arrested a man they believe hit and killed a woman in Brooklyn Park early Monday morning while driving a school bus.

This incident took place near the intersection of Humboldt Avenue and Meadowood Drive before 6:49 a.m. on Monday, according to Brooklyn Park police officers.

Detectives say they do not believe the vehicle that hit the woman stopped at the scene.

On Tuesday, authorities said they arrested an adult man on suspicion of criminal vehicle manslaughter.

That man, who was not identified by name, is currently in custody.