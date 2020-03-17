Police and sheriffs hope there is no need to enforce shelter-in-place order – Up News Info San Francisco

PLEASANTON (KPIX 5) – Police officers and county sheriffs will be in charge of enforcing the shelter in the order that will take effect on Tuesday. In Alameda County, lawmakers say they hope enforcement power is not needed.

"In law enforcement we don't see any major problems with people who don't comply," says Sgt. Ray Kelly with the Alameda County Sheriff's Department.

He says they expect most people to stay home for the next three weeks, but if people blatantly ignore the shelter in order, agents will intervene.

"Where there are extreme levels of this, the law gives us the authority to act," says Sgt. Kelly

The first page of the order details the legal consequences stating "Violation or noncompliance with this order is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine, imprisonment, or both."

“The order includes a fulfillment piece, but our main goal is not to go there. There will be a lot of education, and talks, and things like that before there is any kind of law enforcement, ”says San Francisco Assistant Chief of Police Mike Redmond.

San Francisco police say they will also have additional officers on patrol.

"There will be officers deployed in certain retail areas, not only there to protect companies, but also for a visible display and also a detective for any crime that occurs," says Deputy Director Redmond.

"These are truly unprecedented times. We have never dealt with something like this in most of our lives," says Sgt. Kelly

People who walked through downtown Pleasanton on Monday night said they plan to comply with the shelter order at the scene.

"I can work from home, so I thought it is probably safer for everyone else," says Elizabeth Coble, who lives in Pleasanton.

"It's basically not skin on my nose. It's an inconvenience. It's really just that," says Kim Gillilan, who also lives in Pleasanton.

Alameda County declared a state of emergency, so the county emergency management office will be open Tuesday morning. Representatives from all major county agencies will be present to coordinate efforts.