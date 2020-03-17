Police: 1 injured in shooting with officers involved at Brooklyn Park Walmart – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Authorities say a person was injured after a shooting involving an officer Monday near Walmart in Brooklyn Park.

According to Brooklyn Park Police, officers responded around 11:54 a.m. to the retailer in the 8000 block of Lakeland Avenue North in a suspicious person report.

Upon arrival, officers found three men in the parking lot, when suddenly one ran to a vehicle and pulled out a gun.

"He was running from officers when he started shooting at them," said Brooklyn Park Police Chief Craig Enevoldsen. "Officers return fire, suspect was hit and fell."

About 500 people were inside the store at the time, others were in the parking lot when the shooting erupted.

"I chose a great time to visit this Walmart," said a buyer.

No officer was injured.

Authorities say the suspect is being treated at a local hospital and his two accomplices are being questioned.

The Criminal Apprehension Office took over the investigation.

No additional details are available at this time.