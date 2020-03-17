Playing fields, golf courses, tennis centers near the city of Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Dallas Mayor Johnson announced that in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, all playgrounds, golf courses, and tennis centers will close tonight.

In a tweet, Johnson said the closings are to help "slow the spread,quot; of the potentially deadly virus.

However, the outdoor space and trails will remain available for public use.

Dallas County reported nine additional positive cases of the virus Tuesday, with a total of 28.

Authorities said the nine new cases are: two 20-year-old women, a 30-year-old man, a 40-year-old man and woman, two 50-year-old women, a 60-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman. Eight of these patients are Dallas residents, while one is from Irving.

According to officials, five of those patients are in the hospital, and three are in critical care units. The other four are isolated in their homes.

Authorities said five of the new cases are "likely to be from the local community,quot; because there is currently no known source or risk factor for travel. Three other patients are close contacts of another confirmed case of COVID-19, authorities said. One of the cases is related to international travel.

“As we have warned you, the test data is far behind the situation on the ground. Today, we have five new cases of probable community spread. It is imperative that you exercise good decision making in your personal responsibility decisions, ”said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. "We must replace selfishness with sacrifice if we want to protect our elders and the most vulnerable among us."

On Monday, Johnson announced the closure of dining areas in restaurants, bars, nightclubs and more as a way to prevent the possible spread of the coronavirus, especially due to evidence of spread from the community.

"Right now, Dallas has the most aggressive rules to minimize and curb the spread of COVID-19," Johnson said Monday. "While most cases are mild, what we have seen worldwide is that it can be more deadly than the flu."