Plans for a highway near the radioactive site provoke fury in Moscow | Russia

Moscow, Russia – As soon as they learned of plans for a new highway in southern Moscow, a small group of residents and scientists tried to oppose them, organizing in relative darkness.

The project It had been launched in late 2018 by Moscow's transport and construction departments, and there was little information for the public, except that the goal was to build a part of a new highway in a populated area of ​​the Moskvorechye district.

But there was a serious problem. The planned path was to pass only 50 meters (164 feet) away from some 60,000 tons of radioactive waste, buried in a wooded hill.

Inevitably concerns arose among the few people who found out more about the plan. Some even called it "Chernobyl of Moscow,quot; after the great television series.

Through the reporting of irregularities, they managed to raise awareness and, after a year of silence, the authorities began to pay attention.

"We are still waiting for construction to be canceled in that area, that is our ultimate goal," Sergey Vlasov, a representative of the neighboring Pechatny district council, told Al Jazeera.

Local residents and activists established a mobile headquarters for their fight: a van, next to the contaminated hill (Julian Colling / Al Jazeera)

The multi-lane road would traverse Vlasov district and 10 others.

The 30 km (19 mi) "southeast chord,quot; is part of a plan for new ring roads around Moscow, designed to ease the capital's notorious traffic by connecting large avenues that run from the city center to the outskirts.

Authorities appeared not to consider the toxic obstacle, then argued that 50 meters was a distance large enough for it to be safe.

With high-rise buildings and Soviet-style housing projects, the affected area is home to tens of thousands of people and is close to Kolomenskoye Park, a former royal property and popular attraction.

"I am afraid of the situation, I am afraid for our health," said pensioner Lydia Victorovna, a local resident.

To add to the environmental hazard, the choline it contains radioactive waste it also borders the iconic Moscow river, the Moskva.

The waste is courtesy of the adjacent Polymetals plant, which was in the 1940s and 1950s testing with thorium and uranium. It has been buried and left there ever since, neglected and essentially forgotten.

"This amount of nuclear waste buried inside Moscow without anyone worrying is already a big problem in itself," said physicist Andrey Ozharovsky.

An atom specialist and former researcher at the main Kurchatov nuclear institute in Moscow, Ozharovsky he embraced the cause early, advised by a resident.

Along with Vlasov, Greenpeace, and several locals, he began touring, Geiger counter in hand, showing visitors radiation levels In the woods.

"The meter I have here is very basic, yet it reads radiation levels from the ground (10 microsieverts per hour) and 12 times higher than normal. The most sensitive meters have read up to 60 microsieverts per hour in some holes. "

A Geiger counter used by doctor Andrey Ojarovsky to measure radiation on Moskvorechye Hill (Julian Colling / Al Jazeera)

He said that the field work, carving an unstable hill, could expose the debris and release radioactive particles, or even cause a landslide into the Moskva River downhill.

"You don't want bulldozers here," Ozharovsky warned. "That's the main thing. We don't want toxic dust in the air and in people's lungs."

But opinions vary on the degree of potential danger.

Official organizations such as the Ministry of Emergency Situations and specialists from the Moscow State University. concluded choline was toxic but not immediately dangerous.

TekhnoTerra, an independent firm commissioned by Greenpeace to analyze ore samples, cErtified radiation levels five times higher than the radioactive waste threshold.

But TekhnoTerra's head, Vladimir Reshetov, also told Al Jazeera that "right now, the danger to people is very low and would remain low even in the case of construction work … if the authorities take the measures to proper caution. "

"It's like keeping a can of mercury in the basement – it's safe until it's gone."

Even if the potential threat is difficult to establish, the decision to build a major road there is puzzling for some.

Locals believe the situation illustrates a lack of consideration for the Russian ruling class as a whole.

"No one cares about us," said Ekaterina Afonkina, who lives a few blocks from the Moskvorechye train station. "We try throughout 2019 to open a dialogue with the governing bodies."

Vlasov added: "Basically they decided to give the green light first, and tell the public second.

"The people above don't care about this land or ecology. They live outside of Moscow anyway."

Activist Sergey Vlasov and scientist Andrey Ojarovsky, on Moskorechye Hill, in front of the Polymetals plant (Julian Colling / Al Jazeera)

In a written response to Al Jazeera's request for comment, the Moscow city construction department said they "carried out an in-depth environmental study and found no trace of contamination on the ground where the highway will be built."

But such information was not made available to the public and people were not consulted beforehand.

The protest occurs in the context of a growing number of movements across Russia over environmental issues or urban planification issues.

Konstantin Fomin, energy specialist at Greenpeace Russia, said city leaders are taking the wrong approach.

"We need to develop public transportation, car sharing, green mobility, not just another highway."

Residents tried to raise awareness by organizing a grassroots campaign through social media.

After an initial gathering of approximately 100 people, the Russian media began reporting on the story, which is critical for a movement to accelerate in the country.

On February 8, the largest rally to date took place at the foot of a neighborhood housing block, with hundreds of attendees.

Last week, Moskvorechye activists also participated in a major ecological protest march in Moscow, which they attended despite fears about the coronavirus.

Local activists set up a permanent "headquarters,quot; van in a small square near the forest, where people share ideas, drink tea and organize. A large radiation meter is running 24 hours.

Their efforts finally paid off.

Moscow's powerful mayor and builder-in-chief, Sergey Sobyanin, intervened. He explained in your website the need for a new path, while publicly acknowledging for the first time the very existence of radioactive materials.

Now he promises to clean up the hill and get rid of the debris before resuming construction, "regardless of cost."

Ozharovsky described Sobyanin's words as a good first step, but not as a victory.

Vlasov said: "We also find it hard to believe it." They promise to spend 80 million rubles ($ 1.1 million) for this, much less than what would be needed. "

Looking ahead, activists say they will continue to mobilize until the site is fully investigated and all radioactive waste is disposed of, or until construction is diverted to another location.