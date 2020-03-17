Philip Rivers, Frank Reich's pairing gives the Colts legitimate hope in the AFC championship

The Colts last year were weakened by quarterback Andrew Luck's unexpected preseason retirement. According to reports signing veteran passer Philip Rivers to a $ 25 million, one-year contract On Tuesday, Indianapolis relocated as a playoff contender under third-year coach Frank Reich.

%MINIFYHTML279b563b28c2faaec88c3dffa7c6e98e11% %MINIFYHTML279b563b28c2faaec88c3dffa7c6e98e12%

With Rivers and Reich, the Colts could be even more than that in 2020. That relationship between the quarterback and the coach at AFC South is worth seeing.

NFL FREE AGENCY 2020:

Track the latest rumors and completed offers

Rivers, 38, has the talent to lead a playoff career. He ranks sixth in all-time passing yards (59,271) and sixth in touchdowns (397). All of the other quarterbacks in the top 10 on both lists have played at least one Super Bowl.

It's an ironic move for the veteran quarterback knowing he blew up the Colts' potential Super Bowl runs in 2007 and 2008. Rivers hasn't played in an AFC championship game since 2008, and holds a record of 5. -6 in the playoffs.

Rivers has a lot to prove, especially after a disastrous 5-11 season with the Chargers. He hit the 4,000-yard mark for the ninth consecutive season and had 23 touchdowns, but he also had 20 interceptions. It could be argued that the Chargers have a better roster than the Colts.

That's where Reich comes in. In 2018, Luck passed for 4,593 yards, 39 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. The Colts finished 10-6 and made the divisional playoffs. Indianapolis lost to Kansas City the day before Rivers and Los Angeles lost to New England.

First-time starter Jacoby Brissett had 2,942 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. Indianapolis finished 7-9 but stayed in the playoff hunt.

That is what most intrigues us about the firm. Luck returned to playing its best football in a season, and Brissett did his best to start.

Philip Rivers https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/35/31/philip-rivers-081818-getty-ftrjpg_1bp4wck2rnjlg1vud1hzlll6fv.jpg?t=-377350464,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



Reich is good with quarterbacks, and he could bring out the best in Rivers, which led the Chargers to a 12-4 record with 32 touchdowns and 12 INTs in 2018 in Indianapolis. It is a decent bet given the state of the AFC South.

Jacksonville is in quarterback limbo with Nick Foles and Gardner Minshew. The Titans brought Ryan Tannehill back and will seek to double a career to the AFC championship. The Texans have just swapped DeAndre Hopkins in a head scratching move that will not help Deshaun Watson.

The Colts brought in a future Hall of Fame quarterback who can work with a talented offensive line led by Quenton Nelson, running back Marlon Mack and catcher T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis also traded its first-round pick for San Francisco defensive tackle DeForest Buckner.

If that's not an indication that GM Chris Ballard is trying to win now, what is? Indianapolis, at best, is poised to compete for an AFC South championship and perhaps return to the divisional round, where it fell to Kansas City a couple of years ago.

MORE: Hall of Fame QB changing teams

Now that falls to Rivers, a quarterback who has always been difficult to measure throughout his career. It's worth knowing that half of his playoff losses were against New England, and Tom Brady just left the Patriots. Maybe Brady is going to Los Angeles. What a playoff matchup that would be.

No matter what happens there, this is an opportunity for Rivers to meet expectations and make that long-awaited breakthrough in the playoffs.

If Rivers and Reich are at their best, then it might be possible.