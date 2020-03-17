Phaedra Parks talks about the first day of staying home with the kids

Phaedra Parks spoke to her fans about the first day that she stays at home with the children. She is also praying for all parents and caregivers during this really difficult time.

‘Day one of being #home #school #mom #main. # I LOVE my children, but teaching children is NOT my ministry. May God grant all moms, dads and caregivers patience and grace during this quarantine. God sent a village to sustain us through this difficult time 🙏🏾 We will survive #Coronavirus # covid_19 ✊🏽 We will publish a midday prayer support line for Wednesday Pha ’Phaedra captioned his post.

Someone said: 'I am an elementary school teacher and I teach second grade children who are 86 years old in class, and I know each one by name and character, I contain them all in class and I teach and mark the work of each one individually . At night, when I come from school, I fall asleep on the sofa, but I love my job … "

A commenter posted: ‘# teaching is my ministry, #amlanto a la fiesta. But I am here now. 🙌🙏 ’and a follower posted this:‘ I am a school psychologist by day. Kids are tough, but so much fun! Praying for the best! ❤️ ’

Someone else said, "I always love reading your post that is spiritually uplifting," and one follower posted, "It is definitely a job to teach students." However, everyone says I make it seem easy to do. We will survive this pandemic virus 🙏🏾. Your children are very handsome by the way

One commenter said: "I teach kindergarten and hope that after these three weeks I will have a parent send gift cards and help pay off my student loans. We do this on purpose with more than 20 children on a daily basis and we still come out smiling. I am praying that after this, teachers will be appreciated a little more than usual. I will pray for homeschooled parents everywhere! Let me know if anyone needs help. "

Another follower posted this: ‘I have workbooks for mine. So mine would rather go to school. I have never let any school teach mine. My children had always worked at home. When I taught preschool and pre-kindergarten, all of the children performed above grade level. "

Ad

Phaedra excited fans with a recent photo showing too much skin.



Post views:

0 0