PGA Tour: Four more tournaments removed from the schedule | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML0748a62b979dfc7640c028221352925f11% %MINIFYHTML0748a62b979dfc7640c028221352925f12%





The PGA Tour has canceled four other events.

%MINIFYHTML0748a62b979dfc7640c028221352925f13% %MINIFYHTML0748a62b979dfc7640c028221352925f14%

The PGA Tour has canceled four other tournaments that erase its schedule until the end of May at the earliest.

%MINIFYHTML0748a62b979dfc7640c028221352925f15% %MINIFYHTML0748a62b979dfc7640c028221352925f16%

RBC Heritage, traditionally played the week after the Masters, has been removed from the 2020 calendar alongside the Zurich Classic in New Orleans, the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow and the AT,amp;T Byron Nelson at Trinity Forest in Dallas.

More PGA Tour tournaments are expected to be canceled or postponed due to the current coronavirus pandemic, which has now forced the cancellation of nine regular-season Tour events, beginning when the Players Championship was abandoned after just one round at TPC Sawgrass last week.

Jay Monahan still hopes to have a 'meaningful conclusion' for the season

And, after the postponement of the PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, the second largest behind the Masters, the next tournament on the PGA Tour schedule is currently the Charles Schwab Challenge, which will kick off on May 21 at the historic Colonial Country Club. in Texas.

The latest update to the PGA Tour says: "The health and safety of all associated with the PGA Tour and the global community is and will remain our # 1 priority as we navigate the ongoing health crisis related to the coronavirus pandemic.

"On March 12, the PGA Tour made the announcement to cancel or postpone four weeks of events on all six Tours until the week of the Valero Texas Open (March 30-April 5). Augusta National Golf Club also announced the postponement of the Masters Tournament (April 6-12).

PGA Championship postponed Second major of the year delayed because organizers are looking for a suitable summer date

"With the latest recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization and the Office of the President of the United States, the PGA Tour will now cancel four additional events: RBC Heritage (April 13-19); New Orleans Zurich Classic (April 20-26); Wells Fargo Championship (April 27-May 3); and AT,amp;T Byron Nelson (May 4-10).

In addition, the PGA of America has postponed the PGA Championship (May 14-17) for a date to be announced later this year. Also announced today, the USGA is celebrating the dates for the 2020 US Open at Winged Foot Golf Club as scheduled (June 18-21) but, like all of us, we will continue to monitor the developing situation and follow the recommendations of government authorities.

The PGA Tour has been suspended since The Players was abandoned after one round

"As we gain more clarity in the coming weeks, the Tour will work with our tournament organizations and title sponsors, in collaboration with the governing bodies of golf, to build a 2020 PGA Tour schedule that ensures health and safety. for all associated with our sport and a significant conclusion for the season.

"We will provide more updates when those plans come into focus.

Today's cancellation of PGA Tour events through May 10 applies to all six Tours, although PGA Tour Champions has rescheduled The Regions Tradition. Originally scheduled for May 7-10, the event will now be played from September 24-27.

Get the best prices and book a round in one of 1,700 courses in the UK and Ireland

"The PGA Tour Champions previously announced on March 16 that the Mastercard Japan Championship (June 12-14) will not be contested due to current travel notices from the CDC, WHO and the United States Department of State.

"We will continue to work with tournaments and partners affected by the schedule changes to have a positive impact on their respective communities and allow those events to return in full force in 2021."