PGA Championship postponed, four PGA Tour events canceled

The PGA Championship, scheduled for mid-May, was postponed on Tuesday due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The TPC Harding Park in San Francisco is scheduled to host the main event starting May 14, but now officials expect the event to take place later in the year.

San Francisco residents were ordered to shelter-in-place Tuesday in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

"Throughout our evaluation process, we have pledged to follow the guidance of public health authorities and have been given the current order of protection against the coronavirus in San Francisco. Postponement is the best decision for all involved. ", Seth Waugh, CEO of PGA of America. he said in a statement.

"This is a reflection of a thoughtful process. We are and have been working in concert with Commissioner Jay Monahan and our partners and friends on the PGA Tour to find an alternative date that works for everyone. We all have high hopes for a great result.

"We are also in dialogue with Mayor (London) Breed and her team in the City of San Francisco and look forward to bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park on a date this summer when once again it is safe and responsible to do so then."

The postponement comes less than a week after the Masters, scheduled to take place April 9-12 in Augusta, Georgia, was also postponed.

The PGA Tour has decided to cancel four other tournaments: RBC Heritage, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Wells Fargo Championship and AT,amp;T Byron Nelson. That means the season will resume on May 21 at the earliest.

The US Open USA It is slated to begin June 18, and the United States Golf Association is "celebrating the dates,quot; as scheduled.

The coronavirus has killed more than 7,900 people worldwide, with 102 deaths in the United States.