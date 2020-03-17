PGA Championship postponed due to coronavirus pandemic | Golf News

%MINIFYHTML909b9a85762e19784ecfabe2252fc26611% %MINIFYHTML909b9a85762e19784ecfabe2252fc26612%







The PGA Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic as tournament organizers hope to find a suitable summer date for the major.

The 102nd edition of the PGA Championship was due to be held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco from May 14-17, but the tournament has become the second largest to be delayed after the Masters.

Brooks Koepka successfully defended the title at Bethpage last May, but his attempt to lift the substantial Wanamaker Trophy for the third consecutive year has now been suspended.

