PGA Championship at Harding Park postponed – Up News Info San Francisco

(KPIX / AP) The San Francisco TPC-Harding Park golf course will have to wait a few more months to organize its first PGA championship.

The second major golf tournament of the year has been officially postponed.

The PGA Tour released a statement Tuesday announcing the cancellation of all tournaments until mid-May and will reschedule the PGA Championship later this year.

"Throughout our evaluation process, we have pledged to follow the guidance of public health authorities and have been given the current order of protection against the coronavirus in San Francisco. Postponement is the best decision for all involved. "said Seth, CEO of PGA of America. Waugh

"We are also in dialogue with Mayor Breed and her team in the City of San Francisco and look forward to bringing the 2020 PGA Championship to TPC Harding Park on a date this summer when it is once again safe and responsible to do so."

The news follows the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that events of 50 or more not be held for eight weeks. That would last until the Sunday before the PGA Championship.

San Francisco is now among the six counties in the Bay Area where residents are ordered to venture outside only when necessary for the next three weeks.

Augusta National announced last Friday that the Masters would be postponed. The club normally closes in mid-May for the summer.

TM and © Copyright 2019 Up News Info Radio Inc. and its relevant affiliates. Up News Info RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2019 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All rights reserved. This material cannot be published, transmitted, or rewritten. Associated Press contributed to this report.