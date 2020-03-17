Patriots owner Robert Kraft reacts to Tom Brady's departure: "I hoped this day would never come."

Robert Kraft revealed on Tuesday his disappointment at Tom Brady's departure from New England, but the Patriots owner emphasized that the longtime quarterback "has earned that right,quot; to decide to move on.

Brady, 42, confirmed that his "soccer journey will take place elsewhere," ending a glorious two-decade career in New England that included six Super Bowl titles.

Kraft owned the team when Brady was selected with the 199 selection in the NFL Draft 2000, and said earlier this offseason that he expected Brady to stay with the Patriots or retire.

But Kraft will not fulfill his wish, after speaking to Brady on Monday and being informed of his intentions.

"Tommy started contact last night and he came," Kraft told ESPN. "We had a positive and respectful discussion. It's not the way I want it to end, but I want him to do whatever is in his best personal interest. After 20 years with us, he has earned that right. I love him as a son. "

Below is the full Kraft statement issued on Tuesday:

"How can I summarize the depth of my gratitude to Tom Brady for what he has given us over the past 20 years, or the sadness I feel knowing that it is ending? I love Tom as a son and always will. He has brought so much Happiness to me personally and to all of our fans. I hoped this day would never come, but Tom would end his remarkable career in a Patriots uniform after another Super Bowl championship. Unfortunately, the two sides were unable to reach an agreement to Letting That Dream Come True Although sad today, the overwhelming feeling I have is appreciation for your countless contributions to our team and community. "When Tom arrived in New England as an unannounced sixth round pick, no one could have imagined the fairy tale story to be written, the records to be broken, or the joy it would bring to an entire region. He is leaving for 20 more years. Late as the most winning quarterback in NFL history with six Super Bowl wins, nine AFC titles and 17 division championships. He has been a teammate and exemplary leader. There will simply never be another Tom Brady. Now I look forward to the day when we can bring him back to his New England home to celebrate his Patriots career, his endless accomplishments, and his legacy as the greatest of all time. I love him very much. "

Brady said he "doesn't know what my football future holds," though the Buccaneers and Chargers are believed to be among those interested in acquiring the veteran quarterback in free agency.