Patricia Arquette stops smoking and vaping to reduce the risk of contracting coronavirus

The former star of & # 39; Medium & # 39; He is urging his devotees to follow his lead, as he reveals through a social media post that he hasn't had a nicotine bar in three days.

Patricia Arquette she has become "cold" in an attempt to quit her tobacco addiction and reduce her chance of contracting the life-threatening coronavirus.

The 51-year-old actress revealed on Twitter that she hadn't had a nicotine bar in three days, as she urged her fans to do the same.

"Since COVID-19 attacks the lungs, one of the most important things you can do is quit smoking and vaping. I'm on day 3. Do you want to join?" she wrote.

When a fan responded and said she was also trying to quit after 24 years of smoking, Patricia replied, "We can do this, this damn virus attacks the lungs. We don't want to be on fans. We have to make it cold." Turkey."

His decision to try to quit smoking once and for all comes after Dr. Michael Matthay, associate director of critical care medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, said cigarette smoking or vaping may increase the risk of developing the COVID-19 virus.

Patricia previously stated that it has always been difficult for her to conquer her smoking addiction, and told People magazine: "I have always had trouble smoking. I quit, I started, I quit, I started."

First "Medium"The star also revealed in a tweet in 2013 that she started smoking at the age of 14, and then had" two packs a day for 12 years. "