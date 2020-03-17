Home Local News Patchy drizzle Tuesday morning followed by a mostly cloudy day

By
Matilda Coleman
Denver will have patchy areas of drizzle early Tuesday morning and will be cloudy, according to forecasters.

The high temperature will be around 59 degrees, said the National Weather Service in Boulder.

At night the skies should gradually clear. The low temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees.

On Wednesday, it is forecast to be sunny with a high temperature near 65 degrees before it gets cloudy in the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Winds can blow up to 21 mph.

On Thursday morning it is likely to rain. The probability of precipitation is 70%. Rain is expected before 10 a.m. and then a mixture of rain and snow could fall between 10 a.m. and noon. Snow is expected in the afternoon. The probability of precipitation increases. It will be windy.

Snow afternoon is possible on Friday, when the maximum will be close to 31 degrees, forecasters said. Snow will decrease at night. The low temperature will drop to about 18 degrees.

