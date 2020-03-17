Patchy drizzle Tuesday morning followed by a mostly cloudy day

%MINIFYHTML47f74183edf6308def841da00ee0bd6c11% %MINIFYHTML47f74183edf6308def841da00ee0bd6c12%

Denver will have patchy areas of drizzle early Tuesday morning and will be cloudy, according to forecasters.





The high temperature will be around 59 degrees, said the National Weather Service in Boulder.

At night the skies should gradually clear. The low temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees.

On Wednesday, it is forecast to be sunny with a high temperature near 65 degrees before it gets cloudy in the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of rain after 3 p.m. Winds can blow up to 21 mph.

On Thursday morning it is likely to rain. The probability of precipitation is 70%. Rain is expected before 10 a.m. and then a mixture of rain and snow could fall between 10 a.m. and noon. Snow is expected in the afternoon. The probability of precipitation increases. It will be windy.

Partial morning fog and drizzle for the plains. The clouds will partially decrease in the late afternoon today. pic.twitter.com/KUSMgI8YPv – NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 17, 2020

Snow afternoon is possible on Friday, when the maximum will be close to 31 degrees, forecasters said. Snow will decrease at night. The low temperature will drop to about 18 degrees.

The weekend will be sunny and gradually warmer, with a high temperature of about 44 degrees on Saturday and 52 degrees on Sunday, the NWS said.