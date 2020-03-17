Paris Coronavirus: Lockdown turns Magnet City into a ghost town

"" It's just the flu, "they told me," said Ms. Zhou. "I feel like France is where China was in January. I'm afraid of what's coming. "

The shutdown, which President Emmanuel Macron announced in a nightly speech to the nation on Monday, followed a week and a half of mixed messages from the French government.

Despite the ravages of the pandemic in Asia and neighboring Italy, Macron and his wife, Brigitte, had only attended the theater in Paris 10 days earlier to urge people to continue to date despite the outbreak. Late last week, even when Macron announced the closure of schools and nonessential businesses, he allowed municipal elections to take place on Sunday, a decision that is now considered a significant mistake that led many French people to underestimate the severity of the risk.

"It's a bit like an exodus," Jeanne Bacca, 23, sitting in the middle of Gare Montparnasse, one of the main train stations in Paris, while waiting for her train to join her family in Bordeaux.

Looking distressed and covering her face with a gray scarf for lack of a mask, Ms. Bacca said that Mr. Macron's speech had led her to flee Paris, even though she was fully aware that the risk of contracting the virus would rise aboard a train package.

"The train is what scares me the most," said Bacca.

Gare Montparnasse was a whirlwind of rumors, doubts and anxieties in the hours before the blockade came into force. Hoping to reunite with families in other parts of France, or fearing the idea of ​​being trapped in small apartments in Paris for weeks, hundreds of people, many in white masks, crowded the city's train stations before being forced to lock themselves in their houses.

"I am trying to return to Toulouse," said Robin Pereira, 20, a student whose train to southern France had just been canceled. "I don't have a ticket, I'll get on the train and we'll see what happens."