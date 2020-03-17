Panicked Market Surrenders On Friday Wins As Corona Vice Squeezes – Deadline

UPDATED with market close

The market plummeted nearly 13% on Monday, creating a wasteland of value loss as a wave of panic took over the coronavirus trajectory in the US. USA Exacerbated in the last few minutes of negotiations by President Trump's comments that the crisis could continue during the summer. He announced new increasingly draconian national guidelines.

The DJIA fell 2,997 points or 12.93%. It was the second-worst percentage drop and the biggest loss of points in the history of the index, taking it to its lowest level since May 2017.

The S&P lost 11.14% and the Nasdaq crashed at 12.32.

President Trump said at a press conference that restrictions related to the infection could continue until July and August.

The actions of entertainment were a sea of ​​red. The industry led last week by canceling live events, theme parks, film festivals and shutting down film and television productions. Theaters are now closed in many large markets, and restrictions and suggestions at the federal, state, and local levels are becoming increasingly draconian to stop the spread of the virus.

Among the largest companies, ViacomCBS fell 17%; Netflix fell 11%; Disney closed 7.3%. The theater-owned Cinmark lost a painful 30% and AMC Entertainment was down 20%. The exhibition is having the biggest direct impact on the ongoing butchery.

The opening was already grim, that is, on Sunday by the Federal Reserve to reduce interest rates to almost zero and announced a major quantitative easing program to keep the economy running. He was expected to move aggressively, but not until his regularly scheduled meeting this week. The announcement over the weekend seemed to scare the markets, which are not logically behaving at the moment.