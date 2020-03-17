Pakistan Super League postponed before the semifinals due to coronavirus | Cricket News

The semifinals and the final, scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, will be rescheduled





Pakistan Super League has been postponed due to coronavirus

%MINIFYHTML9f995925135fb747cf67b66f6720fa3c11% %MINIFYHTML9f995925135fb747cf67b66f6720fa3c12%

The Pakistan Super League has been postponed before the knockout stages due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The semifinals were due to take place in Lahore on Tuesday, with the final set for the same venue on Wednesday, but games will now be rescheduled.

Multan Sultans were set to play first-time semifinalists Lahore Qalandars in the last four with Karachi Kings facing 2019 runner-up Peshawar Zalmi.

Lahore's ATV Mohammad Hafeez tweeted that the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to suspend PSL was the right decision.

Chris Lynn scored a century to take Lahore to the semifinals, but then flew home

"Wise decision according to current circumstances. Sad but health and safety come first. We must all carefully observe precautions," wrote the Pakistani star.

Initially, the PCB shortened the tournament and advanced the finals four days, in addition to excluding fans from the stadiums for the last six group games in Lahore and Karachi.

Large numbers of foreign players returned home amid fears about travel restrictions, including England's Alex Hales, Tymal Mills, Jason Roy, James Vince, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Lewis Gregory and Liam Livingstone.

It is sad to see the end of the PSL, but the health and safety of everyone involved is key, especially those who are traveling back home. Perhaps the decision could have been made earlier, regarding the trophy … well, the tabletop should be awarded the trophy? 😊 @MultanSultans – Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) March 17, 2020

The multifaceted Sultan Shahid Afridi has suggested that his team should now receive the title after finishing at the top of the group stage, three points ahead of Karachi.