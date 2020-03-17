Outrage when Trump calls the coronavirus & # 39; Chinese virus & # 39; | USA News

United States President Donald Trump has come under fire for repeatedly referring to the coronavirus as the "Chinese virus," and critics say it is "fueling bigotry,quot; and putting Asian-American communities at risk.

The president's new labeling of the virus occurred when China and the United States blamed the origins of the virus, ignoring warnings from the World Health Organization (WHO) not to link the pathogen, which was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, to a particular area or community to avoid discrimination or stigmatization.

The virus and the disease it causes, COVID-19, has infected more than 173,000 worldwide and has killed more than 7,000, according to the WHO.

Early Tuesday morning, Trump tweeted: "The United States will powerfully support those industries, such as airlines and others, that are particularly affected by the Chinese virus. We will be stronger than ever!"

It was folded in a later tweet about how the US states. USA They were being affected, saying: "Some are being hit by the Chinese virus, others are practically not."

Previously, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo referred to the coronavirus as the "Wuhan Virus,quot;.

Trump's latest comments sparked a quick reprimand from Beijing, with Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang speaking to journalists, urging the United States to "correct its mistake and stop its unfounded accusations against China."

The official Xinhua News Agency also responded to Trump's words and wrote in a comment that using "racist and xenophobic names to blame the outbreak on other countries can only reveal the irresponsibility and incompetence of politicians who will intensify fears of the virus."

Meanwhile, Beijing, accused of covering up the initial outbreak, has allowed disinformation around the virus to spread in recent days, and Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian perpetuates a conspiracy theory on Twitter last week. that "it could be the US military that brought the epidemic to Wuhan."

He spoke with director Yang Jiechi today about the misinformation and outrageous rumors that are spreading through official channels in the PRC. – Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) March 16, 2020

The US State Department said Monday that Pompeo, in a call with the director of the Chinese Foreign Office, Yang Jiechi, had urged Beijing to stop the spread of "disinformation,quot; and "outrageous rumors,quot;. .

Meanwhile, Yang issued a "stern warning to the United States that any plan to discredit China will be doomed to failure," Xinhua said in its summary of the call.

& # 39; Feeding more intolerance & # 39;

After weeks of trying to minimize the risk posed by the coronavirus pandemic, President Trump issued a new, more urgent tone on Monday as he conveyed a sobering message to Americans dealing with a new reality that will dramatically alter their lives in the coming months. .

The change was informed in part by a growing understanding within the west wing that the coronavirus crisis is an existential threat to the Trump presidency, jeopardizing his reelection and his legacy. Trump told advisers that he now believes the virus will be a major problem in the general election and noted the clear and gloomy tone used by his likely opponent, Joe Biden, in Sunday's Democratic debate, The Associated Press reported.

As his tone changed in front of the camera, he continued to chase critics on Twitter. After his "Chinese virus,quot; tweets, he was reprimanded by many within the United States, and some were concerned that the words might harm Asian Americans.

New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio responded to Trump, tweeting: "Our Asian-American communities, the people YOU serve, are already suffering. They don't need me to feed more bigotry."

If you're looking for someone to fix this crisis, try the guy who created a fake Google website or promised test kits that he HAS NOT yet delivered. Our Asian-American communities, the people YOU serve, are already suffering. They don't need you to feed more intolerance. https://t.co/jjcO7treC2 – Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) March 17, 2020

Meanwhile, Seattle-based pastor and author Eugene Cho said, "Calling it the 'Chinese virus' only causes guilt, racism and hatred against Asians, here and abroad."

"We need leadership that speaks out against racism; leadership that unites the nation and the world. It does not divide further," he wrote.

Others accused Trump of using China to deflect criticism for his slow response to accepting the urgency of the outbreak and the lagged evidence rate in the US. USA, for which Trump has categorically said that he is not responsible.

For my Chinese-American friends, I am as sorry as the real ones in our country # COVID19responsible people are trying to scapegoat where their family came from by calling this a #Chinese virus. I have a little sense of how it is. No one should face that. #WithYouToday ✊🏽 – Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) March 17, 2020

Abdul El-Sayed, a physician and public health author, wrote: "For my Chinese-American friends, I am as sorry as the real ones in our country # COVID19 responsible people are trying to scapegoat where their family came from by calling this a #Chinese virus"