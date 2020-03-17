Opposite Investor Likes Discovery as Post-Pandemic "Millennial" Action – Deadline

%MINIFYHTMLa19348dbae9035120a270d9449cd1f6711% %MINIFYHTMLa19348dbae9035120a270d9449cd1f6712%

Self-proclaimed market counter, Smead Capital Management, touted Discovery, Inc. on Tuesday as a move for forward-thinking investors who go beyond the coronavirus pandemic, calling it a company with ample cash flow. free and a lot of spectators attracted to shows like 90 day fiance.

"We see that Discovery, Inc. offers popular, unscripted entertainment through HGVTV, Food Network and TLC to millennial men and women viewed as they please," Smead chief investment officer William Smead said in a letter titled & # 39 ; Panic Selling Exacerbates Bargains. "He also likes home builder Lennar and American Express about the pent-up demand from millennials who will buy houses and re-issue credit cards once the current crisis is over.)

Discovery shares closed 4.3% Tuesday at $ 21.51, and continue to hover, like many stocks, near the 52-week low. It was a $ 33 share last fall and it doesn't deserve this kind of success, Smead said. He noted that the company has a free cash flow of $ 3 billion, a key metric for investors that is a measure of financial flexibility. Companies that are subscription-based like Netflix, or have dual revenue streams like Comcast or A&T, have generally helped better than those that rely heavily on advertising.

The market rebounded today, but the upward move followed a stomach-churning session on Monday when the Dow recorded its biggest drop in points since 1987. It has been incredibly volatile and Smead, a "long-lived" investor, compared it. with the financial crises of 1981, 1999 and 2008, when frightened investors killed entire sectors without paying enough attention to longer-term fundamentals.