Ollie Pope: Our minds were out of the game after the coronavirus hit home | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML5d1ee9eaa5806ba43b2ac3fc39a579d611% %MINIFYHTML5d1ee9eaa5806ba43b2ac3fc39a579d612%

"Everyone was talking about coronaviruses and I was thinking about it. It was quite difficult to focus on the work in question."







%MINIFYHTML5d1ee9eaa5806ba43b2ac3fc39a579d613% %MINIFYHTML5d1ee9eaa5806ba43b2ac3fc39a579d614%

%MINIFYHTML5d1ee9eaa5806ba43b2ac3fc39a579d615% %MINIFYHTML5d1ee9eaa5806ba43b2ac3fc39a579d616%

Ollie Pope talks about England's return from Sri Lanka amid the coronavirus pandemic, how Australian cricket is keeping him busy, and his best bowling achievement …

Coming home from Sri Lanka was disappointing in that we had two excellent weeks of preparation and we were playing really well as a team before the first Test.

Everything went well on the field, but it was definitely the right decision to go home.

Everything sped up in England on Friday during what turned out to be the last day of our warm-up game in Colombo and you could see people's minds were elsewhere.

When we went out for tea after work, there were some rumors that the tour was going to be hit on the head and that we would be flying back.

After spending another hour in the field, Rooty left the field to chat with Chris Silverwood and went to have a drink when they called us off the field and said that was it.

Larger Image

The difference I found between hitting from day one to day two was clear: everyone was talking about coronaviruses and I was thinking about it. It was quite difficult to focus on the work in question.

Since many of the boys had wives and young children at home, their minds were with them, which would not have done much for their cricket, so we all thought the right call was made.

3:39 England captain Joe Root says there is an element of relief within the team after the test series in Sri Lanka was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic England captain Joe Root says there is an element of relief within the team after the test series in Sri Lanka was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic

For the first 10 days we were in our bubble and since there had not been many cases of coronavirus in Sri Lanka, we were not too worried about contracting the disease.

But what is happening now puts everything in perspective. The big picture is that there are much more important things than playing cricket, as much as we love doing it.

Obviously there has been talk of playing sports behind closed doors during this period and if we had done that in Sri Lanka I think it would have been a strange feeling.

Sometimes you find yourself playing in front of few people in the County Championship, as many games are during the week, but playing for your country you always imagine full houses. I remember that the Barmy Army was incredible in Sri Lanka a couple of years ago.

Pope scored two half centuries in England's two warm-up games in Sri Lanka

Then it would have been strange if we had played in empty stadiums. It wouldn't have affected our cricket at all, but it wouldn't have felt quite right.

Keeping busy

Now I'm back in London and they told me to stay in my apartment where possible, something I'm sticking with.

I went out to do my shopping and offered to help my neighbors, since there are some older people who live the same way as me. I've put a note out the door and seen if there's anything you might need.

Beyond that, it's hard to know what to do and it can be a bit boring to be inside. But they are all in the same situation, which makes it a little easier. You are not afraid of missing something as it is a difficult time for everyone.

Pope is now back in London and trying to keep himself busy

I've been playing a lot of video games and watching series on Netflix and Amazon, including The Test, which traces the recent period on Australian cricket.

I don't know Justin Langer at all, but it works out well and he's a really interesting watch, especially since I wasn't with the English during the ashes last summer.

Other than that, a bit of Friday Night Dinner is always good to watch, but you name a series and you've probably seen it!

I'll try to get out and run a little while staying away from as many people as possible, while I also have to play a round of golf, so it will be nice to get some fresh air.

The current plan is for him to train with Surrey again next week, but we take it day by day and see how everyone is doing.

Cricket dreams

Growing up, I tried all sports and treated everyone as seriously as possible. If it was the football season, I would try to be a professional footballer and if it was the rugby season, that was my goal. I just wanted to be my best in everything.

It was probably when I was 16 or 17 years old that I became stronger in cricket than in other sports. Due to being in the Surrey Academy and England's development program, I stopped playing soccer and rugby at the time.

My eggs were in the cricket basket a lot and since then my dreams were to play for Surrey and then hopefully for England. Then I knew exactly what I wanted to do.

0:37 See how Pope marked his first century of testing, against South Africa at Port Elizabeth See how Pope marked his first century of testing, against South Africa at Port Elizabeth

For starters, my strongest stick was probably wallet sales and I went on to Surrey's second team, but when I broke into the first team, Ben Foakes was close by and my maintenance has been in the background ever since.

However, I do have a five wicket run in the county, for Surrey Under-10 vs. Warwickshire! That is one of my special achievements, but it was very exceptional since my bowling is quite useless. That said, it is a day that lives a long time in memory.

The academy setup in Surrey, led by Gareth Townsend in Guildford, perfectly sets you up for professional play. It makes you realize the sacrifices you have to make.

Much of the time we trained from 7 to 10 on Mondays and Thursdays and then on Wednesday we were going to train at The Oval from 1 to 6. Trying to fit in with school work made you understand the commitment necessary to reach the highest level. The way Gareth handled things was incredible.

Pope loved playing with Kumar Sangakkara in Surrey

Then when you enter the second team, because we have such a strong team, sometimes you end up playing with international cricket players. Those guys are perfect for learning.

You see how they do their training and keep you punished. There is always someone in that locker room who has done much more than you.

However, I would say that my old man has been my biggest influence. Because of the way they raised me, they never pressured me or questioned what I was doing, I just received a lot of support.

As for Cricket, I have been fortunate to play with some of the best players: being with Kumar Sangakkara in Surrey, for example, was incredible. He was one of my heroes growing up, so sharing a locker room with him at the age of 18 was incredibly special.