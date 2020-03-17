Officials cancel weekend SMART train service after shelter-in-place – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN RAFAEL (Up News Info SF) – Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit officials have temporarily canceled the weekend service due to the in-place shelter in seven Bay Area counties and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The weekend service is scheduled to resume on April 11. Marin County is one of seven counties where residents were ordered to shelter-in-place for three weeks starting Tuesday.

%MINIFYHTMLdc7262a5694a50eeb4706cd6ccd6e89013% %MINIFYHTMLdc7262a5694a50eeb4706cd6ccd6e89014%

Trains will operate normally during weekdays and any changes will be considered daily.

%MINIFYHTMLdc7262a5694a50eeb4706cd6ccd6e89015% %MINIFYHTMLdc7262a5694a50eeb4706cd6ccd6e89016%

"We will continue to operate,quot; through this pandemic, said SMART spokeswoman Julia González. "We have many people in our community who depend on traffic."

She said that many people need to go to the supermarket and to health care appointments. The trains were being cleaned at noon and again in the

night. Two hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed in each train car.

The number of SMART passengers has declined lately, as it is for most transit agencies in the region. González said 3,256 people rode SMART in February.

27. Two weeks later, the number of passengers decreased by 29 percent. González related the decrease to the number of people who stay home due to the virus.