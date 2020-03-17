Home Entertainment Officer caught & # 39; planting drugs & # 39; on a...

Officer caught & # 39; planting drugs & # 39; on a black man – attack the cameraman! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
MTO News got a very disturbing video, which appears to show a police officer planting drugs on a black man.

We have not yet determined where the video was taken or if the alleged victim is still in police custody.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: the warning contains graphic images

According to the person who uploaded the video, the video was shot yesterday and shows an incident in which the police ran into a black man and accused him of selling crack.

