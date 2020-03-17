Officer caught & # 39; planting drugs & # 39; on a black man – attack the cameraman! (Video)

MTO News got a very disturbing video, which appears to show a police officer planting drugs on a black man.

We have not yet determined where the video was taken or if the alleged victim is still in police custody.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: the warning contains graphic images

According to the person who uploaded the video, the video was shot yesterday and shows an incident in which the police ran into a black man and accused him of selling crack.

But what happens next is explosive. An officer seems to dig in his pocket, pulls out a bag containing a white substance, and places it on the ground next to the black man.

Many on social media suspect that the officer may have been "planting,quot; evidence to frame his suspect.

Then things get dangerous, for the cameraman.

When the cameraman yells at the officer and explains that he captured the officer's actions on video, the officer becomes enraged and chases the cameraman.

Fortunately, the cameraman ran away and quickly uploaded the video to social media.

According to the United States Supreme Court, people are allowed to film police arrests, provided they do not physically interfere with the officers carrying out the arrest.

