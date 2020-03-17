Oakland Mayor Calls To Obey Shelter Order On-Site, But Stay Calm – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLd8991b131cc15be33cf5a53a130566d011% %MINIFYHTMLd8991b131cc15be33cf5a53a130566d012%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf on Monday asked city residents to comply with an order from health officials to take refuge on the spot to face the coronavirus pandemic, but they also said they should keep calm.

Referring to the shelter-in-place order that was issued for Alameda County and five other Bay Area counties on Monday, Schaas said: "This limited order is something we should all take seriously, but not panic. "

%MINIFYHTMLd8991b131cc15be33cf5a53a130566d013% %MINIFYHTMLd8991b131cc15be33cf5a53a130566d014%

Speaking at a press conference at Oakland City Hall, Schaaf said: "There are many things that we as Oaklanders can continue to enjoy while doing something very responsible and that is helping to prevent the spread of COVID-19."

%MINIFYHTMLd8991b131cc15be33cf5a53a130566d015% %MINIFYHTMLd8991b131cc15be33cf5a53a130566d016%

The mayor said: “We must be clear that essential workers are still going to come to work to do their jobs. Although we must practice social distancing, we can carry out our essential tasks during the day. All essential businesses will remain open. You don't need to run to the store right now. "

Schaaf said: "This is a rapidly evolving situation and we, in the city of Oakland, are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to try to ensure that this health crisis is as detrimental as possible." . We are doing extraordinary things to try to make sure that we can all recover quickly and recover once we have worked right now. "

Joining Schaaf at the press conference, District 2 Councilwoman Nikki Fortunato Bas said: “This is a time when we are all coming together. Social distancing does not mean social isolation. "

She said people can stay in touch by phone, email and text messages and still walk with other people as long as they keep a safe distance. Bas also said she is pleased that the Alameda County Sheriff's Office has agreed to temporarily suspend tenant evictions.

District 6 Councilwoman Lauren Taylor said, "Our food supply chain is healthy, so there is no need to panic or build up stocks."

District 3 Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney urged people to remain calm and said: “We are resilient. Let's get out of this. "District 1 Councilman Dan Kalb and District 5 Councilman Noel Gallo also spoke at the press conference.

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.