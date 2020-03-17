Oakland Chef Offers Caribbean "Pay What You Can,quot; Cuisine, Bush Tea to Customers During Coronavirus Shutdown – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTML874ead63989a062660e9c30eee788f3911% %MINIFYHTML874ead63989a062660e9c30eee788f3912%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – It hasn't taken time for people on the Oakland "essential service,quot; food scene to step forward and make sure their customers are well and well fed during the coronavirus blockade.

Renowned chef Sarah Kirnon, owner of Miss Ollie's Caribbean restaurant at the Swan Marketplace, offered a sliding-scale menu on Tuesday, from 11:30 a.m. "until the food runs out."

Dining in restaurants was banned as of midnight Monday in six Bay Area counties during the pandemic.

“We offer a payment what you can. We will limit the groups to 10 people and practice social distancing, ”said Kirnon, who was born in Britain and raised in Barbados.

Chef Kirnon arrived at the bay in 1999 and quickly made a name for himself. He opened Miss Ollie & # 39; s in Old Oakland in 2012, and has been serving Afro-Caribbean dishes like ackee and salted fish, bananas, and traditional rice and peas, along with an amazing rum list ever since.

On Tuesday, as neighbors and business owners focused on the accelerated steps taken to stop the coronavirus pandemic, Kirnon offered his clients his famous island recipes along with a warm cup of traditional Bush tea. Packed with herbs and spices, patrons might chase him down with a "on trial,quot; shot of rum.

She urged customers to take good care of themselves and spend time with loved ones, "with a box of pan-fried chicken, a jug of bush tea."

Kirnon says that in addition to the walk-in customers, many small African-American businesses were buying large "take-out,quot; orders all day, a huge help to their bottom line in these tough times.

"Blacks keep the economy … our economy alive," he said.