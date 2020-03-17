Nude Lady GaGa shows off her butt on a futuristic themed cover for Paper magazine

Paper magazine

The singer of & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; She gets completely naked as she channels a cyborg into the computer-generated image as she says, 'I think we're making art, this is not pornography.'

Up News Info –

Lady Gaga she stripped off her birthday outfit for art. The singer / actress appears completely nude on the cover of the latest issue of Paper magazine, showing off her bare butt while channeling a cyborg.

The photo shows the "Born This Way" singer connected to various machines, with her back arched and her arms outstretched. Another version of the cover has her sitting on the back of a bionic horse, which appears to be in a duel with another mechanical horse.

%MINIFYHTMLc3f137e7089bf72b182553530d86410711% %MINIFYHTMLc3f137e7089bf72b182553530d86410712%

Lady GaGa on the cover of Paper magazine.

<br />

For futuristic themed photos, the "A star has been born"The actress posed without a single piece of fabric, but she didn't mind." I give my consent to be naked with everyone in this room, "she said during the photo shoot, before removing her custom Versace robe." I think we are making art, this is not pornography. "

<br />

Belgian artist Frederik Heyman also scanned GaGa's entire body with 3D cameras, so he could use a "GaGa avatar" to recreate his image in "various digitally constructed environments." The multimedia cover session was planned by his team along with the release of his next album "Chromatica", due out on April 10.

<br />

During the photo shoot, he refused to wear designer clothes from head to toe, instead opting for a "more screwed up" fashion direction. "It doesn't need to go hand in hand, it just has to be annoying," he said, as the magazine noted that he was "lovingly pointing to a pair of flame-patterned panties."

<br />

Speaking of his new album, GaGa explained that it is named after a world "that celebrates all things," where "nothing is greater than the other." As the magazine described it, the songs on the album "are a kind of antidepressant for GaGa: the lyrics and melodies have temporarily freed her from the excruciating pain and adornments of fame."

The 33-year-old artist also linked her album to her fibromyalgia diagnosis, which she announced publicly in 2017. "Essentially it's neuropathic pain: my brain is stressed, my body hurts," explained the disease, before speaking about treatment for disease. pain. "[I'm] mad at my body, mad at my condition, mad because when I'm stressed my body hurts," she said.

After going through this dark period that he called "radical acceptance," GaGa said his upcoming album is a reflection of his "dancing through his pain." She scoffed at what she expected on set, "We just keep being so happy. You will hear the pain in my voice and in some of the lyrics, but always celebrate."