Northgate Market to Open Older Adults Only Indefinitely at 41 Stores – Up News Info Los Angeles

ANAHEIM (CBSLA) – Northgate Market, which opened La Habra exclusively for seniors when it opened on Monday, says it will repeat special shopping time at all of its 41 stores indefinitely starting Tuesday.

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, department stores and supermarkets have seen long lines when they open their doors and a host of basic necessities like bottled water and toilet paper. The shopping panic has put older and disabled people at a disadvantage, especially since they are more vulnerable to the coronavirus.

%MINIFYHTMLe67a5722fbc194ba760c6f1549027d7311% %MINIFYHTMLe67a5722fbc194ba760c6f1549027d7312%

"I felt sorry for some of these older people because they were being pushed and pushed and it's like, hey, we don't need to do that," said buyer Larry Moreno.

Starting Tuesday, all Northgate Market locations will open early at 7 a.m. only for seniors and disabled customers. Stores will remain open to the general public from 8 a.m. at 8 p.m. The chain has 19 stores in Los Angeles County, 13 in Orange County, one in Riverside County and eight in San Diego.

"We recognize the challenge facing seniors and other at-risk populations and we must address them by giving them the opportunity to buy the essentials without fear or fear," Miguel González, co-president of Northgate Market, said in a statement. "This is just one solution we are looking for to help Southern California residents maintain their health and food needs."

Only 120 people were allowed at a time inside the Northgate location on Norwalk, to help keep the crowd low and maintain the social detachment recommended by public health officials.

"I wouldn't be here unless I had to, because they tell me to stay home, but since I'm the caregiver for disabled people at home, am I the only driver? So I have to be outdoors," said the buyer Frances Calhoun.

More and more stores are following suit with their own senior shopping hours, including Trader Joe’s in Monrovia, Grocery Outlet in Altadena, Vallarta, and Super A Foods.