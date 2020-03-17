Northern California federal courts to close until May – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The chief judge of the federal courts of first instance of the Northern District of California ordered Monday night that federal courts will remain closed to the public until May 1 and most judicial functions will be postponed or will be done by phone or video.

United States Chief District Judge Phyllis Hamilton said that due to the outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19, the federal court facilities in San Francisco, Oakland, San José and McKinleyville will be open only to people with official business of the cut from Tuesday.

No federal or civil criminal jury trials will be scheduled until May 1.

In criminal cases, initial appearances, bail hearings and appearances, and other proceedings before federal magistrates will continue, but all will be heard in San Francisco and will be held by phone or videoconference when possible.

In civil cases, motions before the district judge assigned to a case will be decided by the judge based on the documents, without a hearing or, if the judge believes that a hearing is necessary, it will be held by phone or video conference.

The grand jury proceedings used to prepare the indictments will be suspended until May 1.

The Northern California Judicial District includes the Greater Bay Area and the Northern California Coast from Monterey County in the south to Del Norte County in the north.

