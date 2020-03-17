Norris Andrews sentenced to 21 years in prison – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 34-year-old man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for illegally possessing a firearm.

Norris Andrews heard his 262-month prison sentence on Monday; He was convicted by a federal jury on October 4, 2019.

According to the documents, on May 15, 2018, police responded to a shooting report in the Jordan neighborhood of North Minneapolis. When officials reached 25th and Girard Ave N, they found 13 unloaded bullet casings. Witnesses described the shooter's vehicle as an older blue Chevrolet Tahoe.

At the trial, a witness identified Andrews as the shooter.

Just over an hour later, on the day of the car ride, Andrews drove to a parking lot near Plymouth Ave N. He got out of his blue Tahoe with someone else and had a verbal altercation with several people standing on the sidewalk.

Andrews then pulled out his semi-automatic pistol and fired four shots, hitting two victims.

He then returned to his car and fired twice more before fleeing the scene.

Surveillance footage from a nearby security camera identified the shooter as Andrews. Officers found him hours later and detained him.