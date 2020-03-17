Nintendo Indie Showcase: Dicey Dungeon, PixelJunk Eden 2 and more on the Switch

Nintendo just took a good look at a ton of new standalone games coming to the Nintendo Switch in their latest Indie World Showcase video broadcast. We have put together some of the highlights of the event.

Exit Gungeon will be available today

Get out of the dungeon, a spin-off from the popular roguelike Enter the dungeon, will be released on Nintendo Switch later today as an exclusive timed console. Get out of the dungeon It was first released with Apple Arcade in September 2019, making the game console debut today.

PixelJunk Eden 2 sequel coming this summer

The amazing PixelJunk Eden is getting a surprise sequel. In the original, you played as a little "Grimp,quot; to jump and swing on levels full of plants and join the seeds, which then blossomed into new plants that could take you to new areas. First PixelJunk Eden it had a colorful art style and cool techno beats, and PixelJunk Eden 2 It looks like he'll have more of that in spades. The game will launch on Switch this summer.

A new Hello Man game, the creator of No Man’s Sky, will be released this summer.

This new adventure title from Hello Games, the studio behind No one's heaven, it seems a mixture between a Zelda game and Travel, which means it will probably be my jam. It seems that dungeons have lots of fun puzzles to solve, all backed by an emotional story. It will be out this summer on the Switch.

Terry Cavanagh's dice-filled roguelike will launch this year

Dicey Dungeons the newest game of VVVVVV Creator Terry Cavanagh is a roguelike game in which you throw dice to activate cards and spells as you make your way through a dungeon. The Switch port was first announced last year, but this was our first look in action. I played the free version of Dicey Dungeons Back in 2018, and I really wanted to play the full game, so having it on the Switch could be the excuse I need to jump. Dicey Dungeons It is slated to launch on the Switch in 2020.

