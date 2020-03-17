NHL and coronavirus: how the 2019-20 season on hiatus will affect schedule, off-season dates and salary cap

Almost a week has passed since the NHL stopped its schedule due to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) throughout North America. As the league reflects on its next steps, fans and experts wonder about the fate of the remaining schedule and the playoffs.

Based on the recommendation of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA From a 60-day closure of major events involving more than 50 people, Jared Clinton of The Hockey News believes it will be in mid-May at the earliest before the NHL returns to action. On Monday, the league said it expects to open a training camp period 45 days after the period covered by the CDC board. TSN's Gino Reda reported that the league is considering a return to action as early as May 15.

Using that as a current guideline, understanding that the situation may change before then, the NHL is moving forward with a plan that could see them open camps as early as April 29.

That could be followed by a 15-day camp, and games could start in mid-May. – Gino Reda (@GinoRedaTSN) March 16, 2020

What that means for the rest of the NHL regular season schedule has yet to be determined. Last week, the NHL released a statement of its intention to resume the schedule as soon as possible, hoping to complete the season and crown a Stanley Cup champion. Each club was also allegedly asked to determine availability in your home arena until the end of July.

Returning to action in mid-May also raises questions about what the season will be like. Completing the remaining games could result in a compressed schedule involving numerous consecutive contests. Even with a two-week training camp, that demanding schedule could negatively affect players coming out of a long layoff.

If it is not possible to play the remaining schedule, an abbreviated "play,quot; may be arranged to allow clubs competing for the wild card position an opportunity to secure postseason positions. An option rumored would involve a 24-team playoff format with an equal number of participants from each conference.

Otherwise, the league could be forced to leave the regular season and start the playoffs based on the current ranking. A full playoff schedule of the best four seven rounds could see the Stanley Cup awarded in late July.

A pressing factor will be the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo from July 24 to August 6. Athletic's Pierre LeBrun believes the last thing the league wants is to host the Stanley Cup final at the same time. That could mean setting July 23 as the final date for the playoffs to end.

Moving forward on the schedule will also affect the NHL's off-season schedule. The NHL Draft 2020 draw, scheduled for April 9, must go two months early. The annual Draft Combine in Buffalo (June 1-6) and the draft in Montreal (June 26-27) will also be rescheduled. The latter could become a stripped affair similar to the 2005 NHL Draft after a season lock.

The July 1 annual start of the free agency period will also be brought forward, perhaps until August 1. Players slated to become restricted or unrestricted free agents on teams participating in the playoffs at that time could see their contracts extended by one month by mutual consent between the league and the NHL Players Association.

Ensuring this season ends with a Stanley Cup champion is not the only consideration behind the league's determination to resume the season. Among the top professional sports leagues in North America, the NHL is the most revenue-dependent gate. Scott Powers and Mark Lazerus of Athletic reported that Commissioner Gary Bettman informed the league's board of governors that canceling the season would result in a loss of $ 1 billion in revenue.

With the salary cap tied to hockey-related earnings, recent projections that next season's cap will reach between $ 84 million and $ 88 million seem unattainable now. Even if the league ends the season with a truncated schedule, the loss of revenue could push the salary cap below the current $ 81.5 million.

That would create a serious salary cap nightmare for various NHL clubs, potentially forcing them to gut their rosters with cost-cutting operations and contract purchases. However, LeBrun cited multiple sources that the league and the AP would not allow that to happen. He believes that both parties would agree in this exceptional circumstance with an artificial cap for the upcoming season that would satisfy all parties.

There is a precedent for this. After the 2012-13 lockout, they agreed to set the limit for the following season at the same number ($ 64.3 million) as in 2011-12. Maybe they'll do the same this time and keep the limit at $ 81.5 million. However, Larry Brooks of the New York Post feels that a flat cap could still harm various clubs. He speculates that the NHL and NHLPA could implement amnesty purchases that would not count against a club's capitalization payroll.

For now, the rest of this NHL season is at the mercy of the pandemic. It will be several weeks before the fate of the 2020 – 21 campaign is clarified.