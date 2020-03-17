NFL free agency degrees 2020: live analysis of every free agent who signs and trades

The NFL's free agency and bargaining period are here for 2020 with the league's new year taking effect on Wednesday, though several players remain out of the market, either re-signed or tagged by the franchise for their teams. Many others are ready to change teams, either by signing or being changed to another team.

As the news unfolds, Sporting News will provide the latest analysis of the top NFL moves here.

Cowboys franchise marks QB Dak Prescott at $ 33 million

Grade A

The Cowboys needed to get their place before the tag's deadline. Although it looks like Prescott and the team should have already reached an agreement, this gives the summer time to give them their long-term agreement. It is his unquestionable QB franchise for many more seasons. Dallas simply obtained an extension of the extension until July 15.

Vikings extend QB Kirk Cousins ​​for 2 years until 2022

Grade A

Cousins ​​is coming off an exceptional playoff season and was worthy of securing his future in Minnesota beyond the 2020 season. The Vikings couldn't afford to mess around with rumors that the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan may have more. interest in signing Cousins ​​next offseason.

Saints re-sign QB Drew Brees for 2 years, $ 50 million

Grade A

You knew this would happen again to keep Brees bonded with Sean Payton. The only difference is that Taysom HIll is his clear endorsement now that Teddy Bridgewater is gone.

Panthers sign QB Teddy Bridgewater for 3 years, $ 60 million

Grade b

The Cam Newton era was officially ended after the team invested a moderate amount to make Bridgewater the new starter. The good news is that it is a cost effective situation for a rebuild list that still offers draft QB flexibility. The bad news is that the move-in high floor comes with a low-pass ceiling.

The Titans re-sign QB Ryan Tannehill for 4 years, $ 118 million

Grade b

Tannehill proved to be a perfect fit for the Titans' offense once he replaced Marcus Mariota thanks to his strong passing game and athleticism. Keeping that intact was better than seeking outside help in free agency or in the draft. The price was high, including the guaranteed $ 62 million, but it can still give you many more solid years at the age of 32.

Cowboys re-sign WR Amari Cooper for 5 years, $ 100 million

Grade A-

The Cowboys were pretty sure they could pay Cooper whatever he wanted, and he even took less than rival Redskins to keep playing on his pro offense and keep his chemistry with Prescott. As usual, Jerry Jones overpaid a little, but nevertheless, with Cooper extended, it's easier to agree terms with Prescott in the long run sometime in the summer.

Accounts trade for Vikings WR Stefon Diggs and seventh round pick

Grade: C

This deal is great for Minnesota, given that Diggs really didn't want it to work with Cousins ​​and coach MIke Zimmer. For the Bills, not so much, as they had to give up a first round, fourth round, fifth round, and sixth round. Diggs completes his wide receiver body with John Brown and Cole Beasley, but schematically the move is questionable and Diggs may be poised to be frustrated with Josh Allen's erratic pass.

Texans trade for Cardinals RB David Johnson, second and fourth round pick

Grade: D

Houston helps Arizona by taking on Johnson's contract as the last team moves on with Kenyan Drake tagged in transition. The price was high, but the player gives the Texans a chance to play before Duke Johnson Jr, with Carlos Hyde and Lamar Miller as free agents. If he can get back to full health with something left at 28, I'd add a strong red zone finisher and key receiving element for Deshaun Watson, which is now desperately needed because …

… Cardinals trade for Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins and fourth-round pick

Grade A

Steve Keim pushed for a great offseason for the Cardinals and started with a bang. He ditched Johnson's huge salary after making sure Drake was in place for next season and got Kyler Murray's new man to come, with Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk in high-profile complementary roles. Kliff Kingsbury will have fun designing great plays across the field with Hopkins' fluid reliability.

Colts trade first-round pick to 49ers for DT DeForest Buckner

Grade b

The 49ers knew they couldn't afford Buckner beyond 2020 and the Colts had room to pay him $ 21 million a season with an extension, making him the second-highest-paid tackle after the Rams' Aaron Donald. The 49ers had few picks in the middle draft, so they added No. 13 overall to No. 31 overall for their early run. The Colts had little impact on the linemen of the interior for their 4-3 scheme and had a lot of money under the limit to lock Buckner. It's a win-win, especially with the 49ers able to re-sign Arik Armstead.

Dolphins sign CB Byron Jones for 5 years, $ 82.5 million

Grade: C

Jones is a stable and versatile hedge man who does a lot of things well, but after Miami broke the bench for Xavien Howard, Jones becomes the highest-paid corner in the NFL, meaning the team has invested a ton in a position when it has. Many other needs.

Browns sign TE Austin Hooper for 4 years, $ 44 million

Grade A

The Falcons couldn't afford to keep Hooper, and the Browns won a bidding war for him by making him the new highest-paid tight end in the NFL. This is a great choice given the friendly nature of Kevin Stefanski and Hooper's offense being much more reliable and durable than David Njoku. Hooper fits very well as a top-three target for Baker Mayfield behind Odell Bekcham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, especially given the team's limited depth. Look for the team to employ more tight-end two-sets and game passes to help Mayfield recover.

Browns sign RT Jack Conklin for 3 years, $ 42 million

Grade A

The Browns needed to improve the tackle a lot with fading Chris Hubbard on the right side and free agent Greg Robinson on the left side. After securing a tight end to help Mayfield and the running game with Hooper, they now get a full anchor on Conklin. They can now focus on a left tackle early in the draft.

Giants sign CB James Bradberry for 3 years, $ 45 million

Grade b

Dave Gettleman once selected Bradberry in Carolina to replace Josh Norman, from whom he terminated the franchise tag. Now he ends up paying high market value for Bradberry to occupy a very weak position and take the next step in the Giants' massive defensive rebuilding. He will be a great starter for them right away.

Raiders sign LB Cory Littleton for 3 years, $ 36 million

Grade A

The Raiders doubled for reasonably priced coverage linebackers to start at their 4-3, which had holes in all three places. Littelton and NIck Kwiatkoski make Las Vegas much more skilled at handling backs and tight ends. The Raiders go from possibly the worst linebacker body in the league to one of the best in just two moves.

RB Derrick Henry Titans franchise at $ 12.4 million

Grade A

They were unwilling to let the most dominant running back and reigning NFL champion walk and drain the blood of their offense. It was an obvious label once Tannehill was locked up. Henry will eventually make around $ 15- $ 16 million a season when the long-term deal falls this summer, matching or exceeding what the Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott got.

Ravens trade for Jaguars DE Calais Campbell for fifth round pick

Grade A

The Jaguars needed to create some salary space to try to keep their much younger teammate, Yannick Ngakuoe, after labeling him with the franchise, so they were forced to move to Campbell before his 34-year season. The Ravens will try to get a revival of Terrell Suggs at the end of the career of a five-time Pro Bowler and current Walter Payton, Man of the Year. They needed this extra presence of urgency even after tagging Matthew Judon.

DT franchise chief Chris Jones at $ 16.1 million

Grade A

The Chiefs have enough room to keep Jones and they also work on that extension for Patrick Mahomes. Jones is indispensable to his defense and is almost as key to his chances of repeating as Super Bowl champions.

Colts re-sign LT Anthony Castonzo for 2 years, $ 33 million

Grade A-

Castonzo hinted at possible retirement at age 31, but returns to keep intact one of the NFL's strongest offensive lines from left to right. It's a vital piece of pass protection as the Colts seek to improve quarterback over Jacoby Brissett.

The 49ers re-sign DE Arik Armstead for 5 years, $ 85 million

Grade b

The 49ers surprised some by keeping Armstead at their high price, given that they have Nick Bosa and Dee Ford and went on to pay DeForest Buckner instead of their 2021 free agency. This is an indication that they see Armstead, who he exploded with 10 sacks, as Bosa's key complement with Ford being the most situational passer behind them.

Raiders sign ILB Nick Kwiatkoski for 3 years, $ 21 million

Grade A

Las Vegas' first free agency move is a low-risk, high-reward gamble. Kwiatkoski is the fanatical and active linebacker that the Raiders sorely missed in a position of great need. They had assets in passing and high school, but now they have a cleanup man who had three sacks, one interception and 76 total tackles in just eight infill starts for the Bears last season.

Texans sign WR Randall Cobb for 3 years, $ 27 million

Grade: C

Houston's first response after moving to Hopkins was to add a fading veteran slot receiver behind Will Fuller and Kenny Stills. That means Bill O & # 39; Brien is not interested in giving Keke Coutee a key role. The price and years continue to demonstrate O & # 39; Brien's GM difficulties.

Giants sign ILB Blake Martinez for 3 years, $ 30 million

Grade b

The Giants kept Leonard Williams in front and added Bradberry to their high school and now they make Martinez join Ryan Connolly very well within his 3-4 defense. Martínez solidifies things for his scheme and maintains the theme of defensive reconstruction to complement the growing offensive.

The 49ers re-sign S Jimmie Ward for 3 years, $ 28.5 million

Grade A-

Once the Buckner deal went off the books, the 49ers had much more flexibility with current free agents, especially after they already dealt with Armstead. They wanted to keep Ward intact with Jaquiski Tartt given how good his chemistry is in the middle of high school.

Seahawks re-signs DT Jarran Reed for 2 years, $ 23 million

Grade B-

It looks like Seattle will come at a price to keep Jadeveon Clowey, so he had to invest where he could to maintain some strength on the defensive line. Reed is a pretty good key piece, but he's had a few problems off the field and was paid more for a potential flash than for a constant substance.

Browns sign QB Case Keenum for 3 years, $ 18 million

Grade b

Keenum was overpaid with $ 10 million guaranteed, but gives the team a high-level backup behind Mayfield, who is very familiar with Stefanski's training from Minnesota and can easily adapt to the game-oriented game action system. the race.

The Raiders sign QB Marcus Mariota

Grade b

This was not Tom Brady's move, but Las Vegas has a good contingency on top-level backing for Derek Carr. Mariota is a strong recovery project for QB-obsessed Jon Gruden.

The franchisors of the chargers TE Hunter Henry to $ 10.6 million

Grade A

Henry is one of the league's most impactful youngsters to receive tight ends and with wide limited depth, he is a third key offensive target for whoever replaces Philip Rivers as a quarterback, there with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The price was too good not to easily bring it back, even with its concern for durability.

Falcons trade for Ravens TE Hayden Hurst

Grade b

The Falcons lost Hooper, so giving up a second round and a fifth round for Hurst is a good recovery. The Ravens left only a fourth assailant to move Hurst, who was superfluous on their roster because Mark Andrews and Nick Boyle provided a lot of tight end help for Lamar Jackson.

Steelers franchise label OLB Bud Dupree at $ 15.8 million

Grade b

Dupree had a personal record of 11.5 sacks last season and might have been difficult to replace, but the Steelers are a bit limited and could have let him walk and find a replacement right in the draft. However, they decided not to waste time with their pass-rush mojo.

Bengals WR A.J. franchise tag Green at $ 18 million

Grade: C

Green missed all last season with an ankle injury and is entering his 32-year season. Although presumably he will remain a key veteran target for Joe Burrow, $ 18 million is a lot to invest in an old and recovering player, despite his pedigree and high level of success in the past.

Patriots franchise tag Joe Thuney at $ 15 million

Grade A

This was surprising as everyone expected New England to let Thuney walk with limited space on the lid, especially if he could possibly bring Tom Brady back. But Thuney is an absolute force and an asset that keeps the strength of the Patriots' power play intact.

Dolphins sign OLB Kyle Van Noy for 4 years, $ 51 million

Grade B-

Van Noy comes from an excellent season with the Bill Belichick Patriots and knows the defense of Brian Flores very well. But as we've seen in the past, players like this who leave New England can be disappointing and not live up to their value elsewhere.

Lions sign OLB Jamie Collins for 3 years, $ 30 million

Grade B-

The Lions also fall into the trap of getting a Belichick star for their former Patriots defensive coordinating head coach Matt Patricia. He is 30 years old and the last time he left New England it was a real disappointment in Cleveland. Detroit was simply very desperate to increase its linebacker competition with one of the worst units in the league since 2019.

RB Kenyan Drake, Cardinals transition label, at $ 8.5 million

Grade b

Arizona made the questionable midseason trade for Drake, only to see him take control of the backcourt and take off as an explosive and productive runner in the Kliff Kingsbury scheme after being underused in Miami. It's a bonus that the Cardinals were also able to move David Johnson.

The Buccaneers franchise, OLB Shaquil Barrett, at $ 15.8 million

Grade A

The Bucs robbed Barrett in free agency last year when he moved from the Broncos. He led the league with 19.5 sacks, excelling in Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. He was worthy of going from negotiating to splurging, as he only turned 28 in November.

Eagles sign DT Javon Hargrave for 3 years, $ 39 million

Grade A

The Eagles wanted to team up with the Fletcher Cox with a complementary disruptive nose tackle. Hargrave can be a beast out front leaving the Steelers 3-4. The price was also quite good.

Ravens OLB Mathew Judon with $ 15.8 million tag

Grade b

Judon was clearly Baltimore's best pass runner in 2019 with a total of 9.5 sacks while playing and starting a total of 16 games for the first time. However, relative to Barrett, the Ravens don't get the same investment for the tag.

Crows sign DE Michael Brockers for 3 years, $ 30 million

Grade b

The Ravens renew their forehead with Campbell and Brockers while keeping Judon. Brockers is still only 29 years old and a solid 3-4 contributor.

Jets sign OT George Fant for 3 years, $ 30 million

Grade B-

New York needs to review the offensive tackle. This is a calculated chance that Fant, a valuable extra tackle for the Seahawks, may shine as a pass protection regular for Adam Gase.

Broncos S franchise Justin Simmons at $ 11.4 million

Grade A

Simmons was a gaming beast in 2019 and, as it always is with securities, it comes with a relative sale price when tied to the franchise tag. He is the glue to his high school with his prolific coverage and tackle.

Patriots re-sign S Devin McCourty for 2 years, $ 23 million

Grade A

The Patriots were facing a big drop from the versatile cover man if they hadn't re-signed him after another strong season. He's still playing at a high level in his 33-year season and his leadership is important, a reason the team had no trouble retaining longtime special teams Matthew Slater, either.

Jaguars franchise tag for Yannick Ngakoue at $ 19.3 million

Grade: C

Ngakoue really doesn't want to stay in Jacksonville and it has to hurt more than they parted ways with Campbell to separate the bookends from Todd Wash's 4-3 defense. Jacksonville should think about changing it, because they may not sign the bid anyway and walk out the door in 2021.

Vikings franchise tag S Anthony Harris at $ 11 million

Grade A

Minnesota got aggressive with other defensive cuts (Linval Joseph, Xavier Rhodes) and a major Cousins ​​rearrangement to ensure it had enough room to keep Harris roaming and making big plays alongside Harrison Smith in high school. Again, like Simmons, the price was too favorable not to bring him back to a key position for Mike Zimmer's defense.

Texans re-sign CB Bradley Roby for 3 years, $ 36 million

Grade b

Houston had all kinds of cornering issues in 2019 and had to shake things up, but Roby was a stabilizing force after coming from the Broncos. It's a little pricey for his services, but the Texans didn't want to waste time and further weaken the position before the draft.

Redskins franchise tag G Brandon Scherff at $ 14.8 million

Grade b

There is nothing wrong with valuing Scherff's strengths as a career blocker because few interior linemen have been so consistently good in every respect. But to rebuild Washington, saving and investing elsewhere might have made a little more sense.

Bears sign TE Jimmy Graham for 2 years, $ 16 million

Grade: D

Graham barely contributed to the rival Packers' passing game and this is too much to pay for his services and durability issues at the age of 34.

Giants DE Leonard Williams franchise with $ 17.4 million

Grade: C

The Giants had to do this after swapping multiple picks to get him out of the Jets last year in the middle of the season. Williams is a solid player for his 3-4 scheme, but he was very short of spectacular during his short season. They are paying him thinking he will do more with extra help in a better group for new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

The Broncos trade for Jaguars CB A.J. Bouye for the fourth round selection

Grade: C

They didn't give up too much, that's good. But Bouye really declined with his coverage skills to be more of an average corner relative to his salary. If Chris Harris Jr. is not re-signed, this feels like a downgrade.

Buccaneers re-sign EDGE Jason Pierre-Paul for 2 years, $ 27 million

Grade B-

JPP is 31 years old, so Tampa Bay could have overpaid for an 8.5 sack rebounding season in his first 3-4 season of Todd Bowles to complement Barrett. But it's hard to argue with the ever-improving results Bowles got from the pass defense.

Packers sign RT Rick Wagner

Grade: C

The Packers had to go here knowing that they will not stay with Bryan Bulaga. Wagner is coming off a bad season with rival Lions and is a definitive overall downgrade.

Packers sign ILB Christian Kirksey for 2 years, $ 16 million

Grade: D

The Packers are downgraded again knowing they must replace Blake Martinez in free agency. After a bad season with the Browns, it's a far-away consolation prize after the team seems more locked into the Rams' Cory Littleton.

Dolphins sign LG Ereck Flowers for 3 years, $ 30 million

Grade: D

Flowers was a failure for the Giants on offensive tackle and, while he improved a lot playing the Redskins inside, he was not worthy of this lucrative deal for a team trying to review his career blocking.

Dolphins sign DE Shaq Lawson for 3 years, $ 30 million

Grade: D

Lawson had the best season of 6.5 sacks last season as a rotating pass runner. The Dolphins showed some despair here with a defensive line that doesn't have much beyond second player Christian Wilkins.

Bills sign DE Mario Addison for 3 years

Grade: C

The Bills essentially get another former Panther to try to make up for Lawson's rotational loss.

Redskins sign CB Kendall Fuller for 4 years

Grade b

Washington regains the talented corner he gave up to get quarterback Alex Smith. He needed an update from Josh Norman and Fuller may be effective in assisting Ron Rivera's defense in the slot.

Texans sign S Eric Murray for 3 years, $ 20.25 million

Grade: D

Than? Houston makes another expensive move, this time for a man of mediocre coverage for the job.

Bears sign EDGE Robert Quinn for 5 years, $ 70 million

Grade: D

Than? Quinn produced for the Cowboys last season with 12 sacks, but that was 4-3 against DeMarcus Lawrence. Now he enters his 30-year season in a 3-4, where he hasn't had his most effective years. It's good for him to get that big money, but it's another bad move by the Bears.

Dolphins sign DE Emmanuel Ogbah for 2 years, $ 15 million

Grade: C

Ogbah was a decent part of the Chiefs' forehand rotation last year, and among him Lawson, the Dolphins have some reinforcements. But his rush goes from bad to just average before the draft.

Lions sign QB Chase Daniel for 3 years, $ 13 million

Grade: C

Detroit gets an experienced backup for Matthew Stafford with Jeff Driskel as a free agent.