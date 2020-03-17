Newport Beach Film Festival Postponed Amid Coronavirus Concerns – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The 21st Annual Newport Beach Film Festival is one of the last events to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers made the announcement Monday night, citing guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. USA

The event was initially scheduled for April 23 and 30. It will now take place from August 6 to 13.

Due to the unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19 (Coronavirus), the Newport Beach Film Festival (NBFF) has announced that the annual event will be rescheduled from August 6 to 13, 2020. pic.twitter.com/f6fhGYQCvG – NewportBeachFilmFest (@nbff) March 16, 2020

Newport Beach Film Festival was founded in 1999.

It's a week-long event featuring movies from 50 countries across multiple genres.

Along with his films, NBFF is also known as one of the biggest culinary events on SoCal.

The festival's sister organization, Orange County Film Society, will also suspend all screenings for the next 60 days.

