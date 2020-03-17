New South Wales named Sheffield Shield champion after coronavirus cancels season | Cricket News





New South Wales has been awarded the Sheffield Shield title

New South Wales has been named Sheffield Shield champion after the 2019-20 season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The final round of Sheffield Shield league matches was abandoned due to the outbreak and the final, which will take place in Wollongong from March 27 to 31, has followed suit.

New South Wales was 12 points ahead of second-placed Victoria in the table and 14 ahead of third-place Queensland after six wins in nine games in the regular season of Australia's first-class competition.

New South Wales – 47

Victory – 32

Western Australia – 15

South Australia – 13

Queensland – 8

Tasmania -3

Cricket Australia Chief Executive Kevin Roberts said: "After the ninth round, five of the six states were still in contention to win the Shield, which was fantastic.

"But we had 12 clear New South Wales points at the top of the table. That probably made our decision-making a little easier, given that they had a gap in the field."

New South Wales coach Phil Jacques added: "This is not how we wanted to win the title, but we fully understand and support the decision to abandon the last round and the final."

The New South Wales title is number 47 in Sheffield Shield history, but first since 2013-14, with Victoria winning four of the previous five championships.