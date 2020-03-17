New Pixel 5 leak suggests Google is about to make a big mistake

The Pixel 5 is supposed to be Google's alternative to the iPhone 12 this year, but a disturbing rumor says the new device may not offer buyers access to true high-end hardware.

A new leak says the Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL will be powered by a lower Qualcomm CPU that won't be as fast as the Snapdragon 865 found in the Galaxy S20 and other Android flagships.

There is no indication that Google is developing a third Pixel 5 with hardware that matches the best Android phones currently available.

Google has a hard time selling Pixel phones, but the phone is critical to Android's success. No matter how well they sell, Pixel phones have a clear role for Google, one they inherited from the Nexus line. They are the perfect container to carry Google's vision of Android. They are the first devices to run Android out of the box and the first to get new releases, starting with the first beta versions available to developers each spring.

Without Pixels, regular users will have to wait several months to update their phones, and Google would have no choice but to trust its partners in showing off the new capabilities of Android. With all of that in mind, Google has no choice but to keep making Pixel phones keep going. And Google's hardware needs to be able to compete directly against the latest iPhone, Galaxy S, and Huawei flagships, at least on paper. But, with the Pixel 5, Google is apparently about to make a big mistake.

About a month ago we talked about the most disturbing Pixel 5 rumor so far, and probably the most troubling Pixel rumor. The Pixel 5 would be a mid-range phone, said the rumor, with a mid-range Qualcomm processor instead of the Snapdragon 865 that powers the Galaxy S20 and other high-end Android phones.

There is another leak, also from 9to5GoogleThat seems to confirm that the Pixel 5 will not be the flagship we all hope it will be. A preliminary version of the Google Camera app mentions two internal Google code names that have been associated with Pixel 5. Bramble and Redfin are supposed to be next-generation Pixel devices, and both appear to be based on the new Snapdragon 765G processor. from Qualcomm:

Now that the Google Camera app has confirmed that Redfin and Bramble are Google's main series Pixel phones for 2020, we can now say with relative confidence that Pixel 5 and Pixel 5 XL will use Snapdragon 765G as their base SoC. This breaks with the tradition of Pixels' past, which used Qualcomm's flagship chip from that year.

The same Google Camera code also listed details about the upcoming Pixel 4a, which will be a mid-range device. Therefore, the previous Redfin and Bramble codenames are not tied to the upcoming Pixel 4a series.

This detail is incredibly upsetting if necessary, and there's really no reason to be suspicious of Pixel's rumors. After all, most Pixel leaks do come true. Ideally, Google would pair a mid-range Pixel 5 with an expensive high-end version, but at the moment there is no trace of a Snapdragon 865-based Pixel 5.

Meanwhile, a new iPhone 12 leak suggests that the new A14 chip that will power this year's iOS devices will be significantly faster than the A13 inside the iPhone 11. That's terrible news for Android device makers, but especially for Google, if this Pixel 5 The leak is accurate.

The Pixel 5 line won't hit stores before October, assuming the COVID-19 outbreak doesn't ruin Google's launch plans. This gives us plenty of time to learn more details about Google's smartphone plans for 2020. Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a is expected to drop in May on I / O 2020, shortly after which it will hit stores.

Image source: Zach Epstein, BGR