New coronavirus tracking app infects phones with malware – BGR

Hackers are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic by launching dangerous malware disguised as COVID-19 tracking apps.

Do not download unknown Android apps outside of the Google Play store, especially if they are related to the coronavirus outbreak.

Microsoft has released a real COVID-19 tracker that is constantly being updated making it a great tool to use instead of tracking apps from unknown developers.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

As entire cities, states, and countries are closed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, people around the world are desperately trying to stay informed and keep themselves and their families safe. Unsurprisingly, apps are popping up from left to right to spread information and provide helpful advice, but perhaps even less surprising, at least one of those apps is loaded with ransomware when hackers try to exploit the situation.

At the end of last week Domain tools He reported that one domain claimed to offer a real-time coronavirus outbreak tracker that Android users could download to their devices outside of the Google Play store. Of course, the truth of the matter is that the app was a scam and is capable of denying users access to their phones by forcing a password change. This is a fairly common "screen lock attack,quot;, and the app has been properly dubbed CovidLock.

%MINIFYHTMLf86dd0e42cc4d7f03a6ba17da73916de11% %MINIFYHTMLf86dd0e42cc4d7f03a6ba17da73916de12%

If you actually install the app on your phone, you will receive a screen informing you that your phone has been encrypted and that you must pay $ 100 in bitcoin within 48 hours or your data will be erased. The ransomware even threatens to filter out all of your social media accounts.

There have been protections for such attacks since Android 7.0 Nougat, but you must have set a password to unlock the screen. If you did not, you will be vulnerable to this attack.

We've suggested this repeatedly over the years, but you should never download an app from outside the official Play Store unless you implicitly trust the source. Even then, know that you risk doing it. The good news is that Domain tools You reverse-engineered the decryption key and released it publicly, so if you are reading this after falling victim to the app, here is the key you need to unlock it: 4865083501.

If you want to track the virus without infecting any of your devices in the process, you should try Microsoft's Bing COVID-19 Interactive Tracker. The site has a live count of each confirmed infection, broken down by active cases, deaths and recoveries, and presents an interactive world map with clickable red circles representing cases in individual countries and US states. USA Clicking on those circles will bring up a breakdown of recoveries and deaths, as well as news and videos about that region (although they are not all up to date).

According to The edge, the site is obtaining data from the World Health Organization (WHO), the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). USA, the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and Wikipedia. It is unclear how often the numbers are updated, but since I started writing this article, I have seen the total number of confirmed cases increase multiple times. The Bing tool is clearly still catching up.