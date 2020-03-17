Netflix now offers an extension that allows users to view content and chat with their friends while watching at separate locations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In this new reality where everyone stays at home in quarantine and practices social distancing in an attempt to stop the rapid spread of the coronavirus, Netflix has launched a new Google Chrome extension called "Netflix Party,quot; that allows users in different places to chat and stream content together.

According to Newsweek, the extension allows multiple users to watch Netflix at the same time. First, a Netflix subscriber chooses a TV show or movie to watch, and then they can send a link to their friends to "invite,quot; them to join. Both user and guests must have the extension in advance to join a Netflix party.

Netflix Party anyone? pic.twitter.com/8SukhxHse8 – the girl with the tattoos🐉 (@Elizabxth) March 17, 2020

In addition to watching the same content together at the same time, the extension also allows users to chat in real time and discuss the TV show or movie while watching it in separate locations.

Last week, the extension received an update that added seven additional servers to make it available to more users. Now subscribers can communicate instantly without pausing the video or using a second device to communicate with their friends.

"A new way to watch Netflix together," reads the Netflix Party website. "Netflix Party is a new way to watch Netflix with your friends online. Netflix Party syncs video playback and adds group chat to your favorite Netflix shows. Join over 500,000 people and use Netflix Party to connect with friends and organize long distance movie nights and TV watching parties today. "

We were just "testing,quot; this Netflix party … now we're on our second episode 😂 #renewannewithane 🍁🌿🦋 pic.twitter.com/IElJD86FTq – RENEW ANNE WITH AN E (@ PlumPuffs1) March 17, 2020

Netflix Party is available to download directly from the website. It is a free feature, and setup is simple. After downloading the application, the initiator of the "party,quot; must select a program to watch and start playing the video. Then they need to click "NP,quot; in the Google Chrome search bar to start their party.

The next step is to invite friends by sending a URL link to the private and digital event. Guests can click the link, which will take them to Netflix. They will also have to click "NP,quot; in the browser to join the party.

The Netflix Party app does not include a subscription or free access to Netflix. All users must have a separately purchased Netflix subscription.



