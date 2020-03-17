Nene Leakes wants Kandi Burruss to allow Phaedra Parks to return to RHOA: "Why are you afraid?"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta meeting may be canceled, but that doesn't stop the shadow. Nene Leakes believes that Kandi Burruss should stop threatening to leave the show if Phaedra Parks returns.

Nene has spent most of the season reconciling with the ladies only to be back on the rocks with some of her castmates now that it's over.

During a recent YouTube Live session, Nene had a few words for the Xscape singer.

Ndi Kandi is always doing all her things: being mean and rude in her interviews, yelling and doing all of that for no reason. Like, there's no one here who hasn't done anything to him. So it's interesting to me how I didn't want Phaedra to come back here on the show. I mean, you know, so … why can't you face Phaedra? You'll be leaving the show when Phaedra returns, but you're so happy to sit here and watch me fight someone. Let us see you and Phaedra go toe to toe, girl, let us see you do your readings together. You are so busy telling them that you will leave the program if Phaedra returns. Let Phaedra return! Why are you scared You are so interested in talking about everyone else's meat, let us see yours with Phaedra. "

Nene is referring to Kandi's comments that she would leave the show if Phaedra was allowed to return because she spread a rumor that the business owner planned to drug and sexually assault Porsha Williams.

What seemed to deter Leakes this time around was the clip from the RHOA after the show where Kandi and Kenya Moore criticized Porsha for being friends with Nene again after their nasty feud.

Burruss and Moore insisted that it was Williams's idea to get Nene out and they were surprised by his sudden change of heart.



