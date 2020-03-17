NeNe Leakes reveals to her fans what got her into trouble in the latest RHOA episode: Marlo Hampton is involved!

NeNe Leakes told her fans that Marlo Hampton managed to get her into trouble during the most recent RHOA episode. Take a look at the NeNe post below.

More than that, The Shade Room shared a clip in which fans could clearly see that NeNe and Kenya Moore reached a point where NeNe seemed to be really close to setting foot on Kenya.

‘Check this out, which got me in trouble on the last night of RHOA! @marlohampton and his GIANT bottle of Gray Goose that he found at the airport #amess #vodka ps: @greygoose Can you send us this tall bottle for the publicity we gave you all night in Bravo? I'm waiting, "NeNe captioned her post.

Someone exclaimed, "Blame Da Goose, I felt loose," and another follower said, "@marlohampton so you put @neneleakes up girl,quot;‼ that Gray Goose will catch you all the time. "

Another follower posted: "You say problems … we all saw the facts were being addressed 🤷🏽‍♂️ you did what Queen needed to do."

One fan wrote, "She needed that reading last night, although I'm glad Nay Nay was out last night," and I'm glad you had some reals to make sure you didn't hit her. "

Someone else said: ‘A drunk mind said a sober heart. "I'm glad you keep it under control!" And another follower posted this: "I was here for that …". I know it's bad, but he had it for a long time. "

Another follower wrote, "I still love the fact that you always put your place in place of vodka or not," and one fan posted, "NeNe, you're entertaining on the show! I'm a couple of years older than you, it's embarrassing. when you're vulgar! "

A follower wrote this: ‘Word‼ ️ Last night I was ready to blow up a bottle of Goose."

Did you see the most recent RHOA episode last Sunday?



