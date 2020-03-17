NBA Suspends Drug Testing During Coronavirus Hiatus – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

The NBA postponed the 2019-2020 season after several players tested positive for COVID-19. Initially, that was limited to games, however, the league has expanded the suspension to include team activities and practices.

Today, the NBA and the players' association agreed to pause all drug tests in the middle of the hiatus.

Players typically receive no more than four random drug tests during the season according to the CBA, but the NBA and NBPA have agreed to suspend those tests. Testing will resume when the league year begins again.

According to the CBA, any player who tests positive for a banned substance could receive fines or suspensions with a maximum two-year ban.

Many have reported that the NBA is looking for a return for mid to late June, which could put the playoffs in August. Rumors have circulated online, including an NCAA-style bracket tournament to decide the 2019-2020 NBA champion.

Players have been asked to remain in their team cities and are still allowed to practice individual training facilities.